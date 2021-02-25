Just In
Janhvi Kapoor In Separates Or Parineeti Chopra In Co-ords, Whose Promotional Look Did You Like More?
Janhvi Kapoor starrer upcoming comedy-horror film titled Roohi is slated to hit the cinemas on 11 March 2021. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra's much-awaited film The Girl On The Train will release tomorrow on Netflix. The two actresses have been keeping their fans engaged with their stunning promotional looks. For the latest round, Janhvi sported pretty separates while Parineeti got dressed up in black co-ords. So, let us take a close look at the outfits of both the leading stars and find whose promotional look was better.
Janhvi Kapoor In Separates
For Roohi promotions, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a strappy backless sequin grey top, which featured subtle dark-grey accents. She teamed her crop top with a high-waist pink flared pants that looked quite fancy. The actress completed her look with a pair of skin-hued sandals and accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and multiple rings. Janhvi pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail and spruced up her look with filled brows, black kohl, mascara, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
Parineeti Chopra In Black Co-ords
For the latest promotional round of The Girl On The Train, Parineeti Chopra got decked up in a full-sleeved high-neck black crop sweater and teamed it with a black pencil skirt. Her midi skirt was accentuated by striped accents and she completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels. Parineeti's outfit came from Zara and H&M while her footwear was from Christian Louboutin. Styled by Mohit Rai, the diva upped her look with silver-toned studs and blush-pink and black nail paint. She pulled back her messy tresses into a ponytail and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, light eye shadow, and dark pink lip shade.
So, whose promotional look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Instagram