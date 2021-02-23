Parineeti Chopra Takes Style Game A Notch Higher In Her Chic Pantsuits And Cool Separates Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Parineeti Chopra can't keep calm as her upcoming film titled The Girl On The Train is all set to release on 26 February 2021 on Netflix. The actress is stepping out each day in her best outfit and keeping her fans engaged with her stylish looks. For the recent two promotional rounds, she opted for chic pantsuits while at the special promotional round, she made stunning statement in black co-ords. Apart from it, Parineeti was also spotted flaunting chic separates at Manish Malhotra's house party. So, let us take a look at all her four pant-style outfits and decode it for fashion goals.

Parineeti Chopra In A Blue Striped Pantsuit For the latest promotional round, Parineeti Chopra was dressed to slay in a light blue-hued pantsuit, which came from the label Two Point Two. Her suit was accentuated by pin stripe patterns and consisted of a full-sleeved open front blazer and high-waist ankle-length pants. Styled by Mohit Rai, she teamed her blazer with a sleeveless turtle-neck black tee and completed her look with black heels from Public Desire. The actress went jewellery-free and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her tresses into a ponytail. Parineeti Chopra In A Brown Pantsuit For another promotional round, Parineeti Chopra was decked up in a brown pantsuit, which came from The Frankie Shop. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front oversized blazer and high-waist loose pants. Styled by Mohit Rai, the diva teamed her blazer with a cross-strapped black tee and completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels. Parineeti let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and elevated her look with flawless base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eye shadow, soft blush, and nude lip shade. Parineeti Chopra In Black Co-ords For the special promotional round, Parineeti Chopra opted for black separates and looked gorgeous. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front long shrug and teamed it with a high-waist ruffled skirt. She layered her blazer with a high-neck crop top and completed her look with golden heels. The actress let loose her highlighted curled locks and enhanced her look with filled brows, subtle kohl, black eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Parineeti Chopra In White Top And Separates Parineeti Chopra was spotted at Manish Malhotra's house making style statement in a half-sleeved round-collar white crop top and high-waist black leather pants. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and notched up her look with a sling black bag and a wrist-watch. Parineeti let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Pics Source- Instagram