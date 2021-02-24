Roohi Promotions: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Fresh And Positive Vibes In A Neon Green Dress; Know It’s Price Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer upcoming horror-comedy film Roohi is all set to hit the theatres on 11 March 2021. After treating the fans by unveiling the first song titled Panghat from the film, the lead stars have kicked off the promotions. Lately, Janhvi took to her Instagram feed to share a few pictures of her first promotional look. Dressed in a neon-green dress, she looked extremely pretty and fresh and took away our mid-week blues. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for the first promotional round of Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor got dressed in a strapless sweetheart-neckline neon green silk dress, which came from the label Alex Perry. Her pretty mini dress featured overlap detailing and a long drape that added stylish quotient to her look. Janhvi's dress was an expensive number and costs $3800 i.e., around INR 2.7 lakh. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the Dostana 2 actress teamed her blossoming dress with a pair of sequin red-hued pointed heels from Christian Louboutin. She accessorised her look with rings from The Jewel Factor.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Janhvi sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle black kohl, pink eyeshadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Takht actress let loose her mid-parted long highlighted tresses and looked gorgeous as ever.

We absolutely loved this lovely dress of Janhvi Kapoor. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram