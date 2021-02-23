Your Tuesday Fashion Wardrobe Sorted Ft. Kirti Kulhari, Shahana Goswami, And Janhvi Kapoor Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Looking for something trendy and chic? If that's the case, we have got you covered. Kirti Kulhari, Shahana Goswami, and Janhvi Kapoor are the fashion inspiration for you. While Kirti wore a s set, Shahana sported a pantsuit and Janhvi donned a skirt and top set. So, let's decode their outfits for some Tuesday fashion inspiration.

Picture Courtesy: Umesh Patil

Kirti Kulhari's Black And White Shorts Set

Kirti Kulhari looked awesome as ever in her ensemble, which came from Smoke Lab. She wore a white-hued top that was round-collared and featured black circle accents. Kirti paired her top with high-waist shorts that went well with her top. She teamed her attire with shiny black shoes, which complemented her attire. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress accessorised her look with chic golden hoops that came from H&M. She painted her nails black and the makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Picture Courtesy: sagar

Shahana Goswami's Red Pantsuit

Shahana Goswami looked resplendent in red in her pantsuit. She wore this pantsuit for the promotions of Bombay Begums. The actress looked stunning in her Little Things suit, which consisted of blazer and pants. She paired her ensemble with orange sandals that came from the label, Prisca. Styled by Who Wore What When, she notched up her look with a diamond ring from Ayana Silver Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, pink cheekbones, and nudish-toned eye shadow. The side-parted short bob tresses rounded out her avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor's Skirt Set

Janhvi Kapoor exuded school girl vibes with her skirt-set that she wore for Roohi promotions. She wore a collared blue shirt that was knotted at the front and teamed it with a complementing handloom skirt that was ruffled at the hem. Janhvi paired her ensemble with black-hued sports shoes and carried her purse in a cross-bodied style. She elevated her look with a pair of spectacles and the makeup was marked by pink lip shade. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.