Just In
- 25 min ago Roohi Promotions: Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Bold Makeup Look With Kohl Rimmed Eyes And Nude Glossy Lips
-
- 36 min ago Vaani Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, And Hansika Motwani Flaunt Ethnic Outfits That Your Closet Needs
- 1 hr ago International Women’s Day 2021: Hima Das Appointed As DSP In Assam Police, Facts About Her
- 3 hrs ago Dia Mirza Looks Oh-So-Dreamy In Her Beautiful Lehengas And Saree In Her Latest Photoshoot
Don't Miss
- Education Attention Job Seekers: The Most In-Demand Jobs To Watch For In 2021
- Sports Mandhana slips 2 places to 6th among batters; Goswami still at 5th among bowlers in ODI rankings
- Movies Om Raut Says He Isn't An Accidental Filmmaker; Reveals He Had Attended The Premiere Of Jurassic Park
- Finance Saral Suraksha Bhima Policy: 5 Things To Know About The Standard Insurance Cover
- News SP, RJD abandon Left, Congress in Bengal, extend support to Mamata
- Travel 10 Best Family-Friendly Destinations To Visit In India In March
- Technology Xiaomi Mi 10T Price Permanently Axed By Rs. 3,000 In India: Worth Buying?
- Automobiles New Bajaj Platina 100 ES Electric Start Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 53,920
Roohi Actress Janhvi Kapoor Inspires Us To Step Up Our Fashion Game With Her Party Perfect Dress
Janhvi Kapoor was a vision to behold in her black gown, which she wore for Roohi promotions. The actress inspired us to step up our fashion game with this dress. It was a part matte and a part blingy number that made it a perfect party wear. Styled impeccably by Mohit Rai, Janhvi looked amazing in her ensemble.
So, Janhvi wore a spaghetti-strapped black gown that was designed by David Koma. The bodice of her gown was accentuated by intricate silver embellishments and the gown had a matte finish with thigh-high side slits, which added to the bold touch. She pulled off her dress confidently as she posed for the camera. The shimmery silver sandals went well with her stunning black dress. Her sandals came from the label, Public Desire.
She accessorised her look with chic silver rings, which spruced up her look. Her dazzling rings were from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave and Ayana Silver Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with kohl. The wavy tousled tresses completed her look. Janhvi Kapoor looked awesome as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know in the comment section.
Photos Courtesy: The House Of Pixels