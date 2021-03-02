Roohi Actress Janhvi Kapoor Inspires Us To Step Up Our Fashion Game With Her Party Perfect Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Janhvi Kapoor was a vision to behold in her black gown, which she wore for Roohi promotions. The actress inspired us to step up our fashion game with this dress. It was a part matte and a part blingy number that made it a perfect party wear. Styled impeccably by Mohit Rai, Janhvi looked amazing in her ensemble.

So, Janhvi wore a spaghetti-strapped black gown that was designed by David Koma. The bodice of her gown was accentuated by intricate silver embellishments and the gown had a matte finish with thigh-high side slits, which added to the bold touch. She pulled off her dress confidently as she posed for the camera. The shimmery silver sandals went well with her stunning black dress. Her sandals came from the label, Public Desire.

She accessorised her look with chic silver rings, which spruced up her look. Her dazzling rings were from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave and Ayana Silver Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with kohl. The wavy tousled tresses completed her look. Janhvi Kapoor looked awesome as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know in the comment section.

Photos Courtesy: The House Of Pixels