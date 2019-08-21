Tamannaah Bhatia Gleams In Brown And Gold Make-up At The Teaser Launch Of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Tamannaah Bhatia has a sense of style and make-up that not many have and the actress never fails to impress us with her refreshing looks. Scrolling down through her Instagram feed, you'll find that the actress rarely opts for the over-the-top make-up looks and yet somehow manages to capture our attention. Well, it must be her natural charm.

The Baahubali actress recently made a dazzling appearance at the teaser launch of the highly anticipated Telugu movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She adorned a traditional avatar for this particular event. In a multi-coloured Anarkali suit, Tamannaah was a stunning sight to behold. Her make-up for the event was a classic golden-brown look that complemented her attire perfectly. She paired up this look with loose curls and we're definitely crushing over her look.

Subtle yet glamorous, this can be your look of choice for the upcoming festive season. To make the matter easier for you, here we've decoded this look for you in a few simple steps. Take a look!

The Brown N Gold Make-up Look

What you need

Pore-filling primer

Illuminating foundation

Concealer

Brown matte eyeshadow

Metallic golden eyeshadow

Purple eyeliner

Black eyeliner

Mascara

Golden highlighter

Contour

Blush

Mocha brown lipstick

Setting powder

Setting spray

Eyebrow pencil

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Contour brush

Blush brush

Steps to recreate the look

Prime the T-zone of your face to cover the pores and smoothen out the skin.

Now apply foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your under-eye area to highlight it and reduce the appearance of dark circles.

Dust some setting powder over the concealer to prevent it from creasing.

Dip the contour brush in the contour palette, tap off the excess and use it to contour your cheekbones and jawline.

Next, define and fill in your eyebrows.

Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer all over your lid and blend it well.

Now take the golden eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid.

Using the purple eyeliner, thickly line your upper lashline.

Line your lower lash line using the black eyeliner. Tightline your eyes as well.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Wait for it to dry before you move in with another coat of mascara.

Add a little blush to your cheeks next.

To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.

For the make-up to last whole day, spritz some setting spray all over your face.

