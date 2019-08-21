Tamannaah Bhatia Gleams In Brown And Gold Make-up At The Teaser Launch Of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

ENGLISH

    Tamannaah Bhatia has a sense of style and make-up that not many have and the actress never fails to impress us with her refreshing looks. Scrolling down through her Instagram feed, you'll find that the actress rarely opts for the over-the-top make-up looks and yet somehow manages to capture our attention. Well, it must be her natural charm.

    The Baahubali actress recently made a dazzling appearance at the teaser launch of the highly anticipated Telugu movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She adorned a traditional avatar for this particular event. In a multi-coloured Anarkali suit, Tamannaah was a stunning sight to behold. Her make-up for the event was a classic golden-brown look that complemented her attire perfectly. She paired up this look with loose curls and we're definitely crushing over her look.

    Subtle yet glamorous, this can be your look of choice for the upcoming festive season. To make the matter easier for you, here we've decoded this look for you in a few simple steps. Take a look!

    The Brown N Gold Make-up Look

    What you need

    • Pore-filling primer
    • Illuminating foundation
    • Concealer
    • Brown matte eyeshadow
    • Metallic golden eyeshadow
    • Purple eyeliner
    • Black eyeliner
    • Mascara
    • Golden highlighter
    • Contour
    • Blush
    • Mocha brown lipstick
    • Setting powder
    • Setting spray
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Beauty blender
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Flat eyeshadow brush
    • Contour brush
    • Blush brush

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Prime the T-zone of your face to cover the pores and smoothen out the skin.
    • Now apply foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
    • Apply the concealer under your under-eye area to highlight it and reduce the appearance of dark circles.
    • Dust some setting powder over the concealer to prevent it from creasing.
    • Dip the contour brush in the contour palette, tap off the excess and use it to contour your cheekbones and jawline.
    • Next, define and fill in your eyebrows.
    • Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer all over your lid and blend it well.
    • Now take the golden eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid.
    • Using the purple eyeliner, thickly line your upper lashline.
    • Line your lower lash line using the black eyeliner. Tightline your eyes as well.
    • Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Wait for it to dry before you move in with another coat of mascara.
    • Add a little blush to your cheeks next.
    • To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.
    • For the make-up to last whole day, spritz some setting spray all over your face.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 13:22 [IST]
