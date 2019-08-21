Tamannaah Bhatia's Elaborate Anarkali Is What Will Up Your Festive Wardrobe

ENGLISH

    The filmmakers and stars of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy launched the teaser of the film in a grand event in Mumbai yesterday. At the teaser launch, film stars, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and lead actress Tamannaah Bhatia were also present.

    Dressed in a traditional outfit, Tamannaah Bhatia looked absolutely beautiful at the teaser launch event. She opted for a pretty colourful ethnic floor-length anarkali with a multi-coloured dupatta. Her ethinic outfit was dipped in various shades of magenta, emerald green, red, black, purple, and golden. In addition, the attire also featured gota patti work. The bodice of her ensemble was detailed with sleek striped lines in black and red colour while the hem of her attire was accentuated by vibrant. The tailored sleeves of Tamannaah's outfit were highlighted by embroidered patterns in golden colour, which spruced up her outfit.

    She accessorised her desi look with a matching ethnic choker necklace with white pearls and an eye-catching statement ring. Tamannaah Bhatia's makeup was light and done with dewy touches, which enhanced her look. The Baahubali actress rounded out her avatar with open wavy hair.

    On the work front, this film of Tamannaah Bhatia's is going to release on the 2nd October and will also have veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan making a guest appearance. However, Amitabh Bachchan was not present at the event.

    Meanwhile, do not forget to share your thoughts on Tamannaah Bhatia's traditional look in the comment section.

