GQ 2019: Katrina's Bold Burgundy Vs Tamannaah's Subtle Maroon - Whose Make-up Look Would You Go For?

Lately, the Indian celebrities have notched up their make-up game quite a bit and they sure do make us anticipate what are they going to come up with next. From MET Gala to Cannes Film Festival, we saw the B-town beauties giving us some fabulous beauty goals.

Recently, we saw some of the Bollywood divas grace the GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards 2019. Although all of them were looking absolutely amazing, the quite similar yet different look of Katrina Kaif and Tamannaah Bhatia caught our eye the most.

Both of them sported deep maroon attires with very different make-up looks. Katrina went for the bold burgundy look, while Tamannaah's look was subtle yet not something you could miss.

Both of them looked amazing and inspired us to play with some bold colours. While Katrina's look was unapologetically bold, Tamannaah's look made a subtle statement. Which one do you think you would go for? Well, to make the matter simpler for you here is both of their looks decoded for you, so that you can choose the one that speaks to you the most. Take a look!

Katrina Kaif's Bold Look

Katrina Kaif wore a deep burgundy pantsuit, designed by Nikhil Thampi. The sensual outfit was paired with the equally alluring deep burgundy eye look that charmed us all. Here is how you can achieve this look.

The first thing you need to do is prep your skin. For that, apply the moisturiser of your choice all over your face and let it sink into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Now, use a pore-minimising primer and apply it on the T-zone of your face. Blend it in using a dabbing motion. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into the skin. A primer helps to minimise the skin pores and to slide the make-up smoothly on your face.

Apply a semi-matte foundation of your choice all over your face and your neck as well. Using a damp beauty blender, blend the foundation in.

Next, apply concealer under your eyes in an inverted triangle shape and use the same damp beauty blender to blend everything it in. You can also go for spot concealing if you want to hide some marks and blemishes.

Immediately set the concealer using a setting powder. This will prevent the concealer from creasing.

Coming to the eyes, apply an eye primer or a concealer all over your lid and blend it in.

Use an eyebrow pencil to define and fill in your eyebrows.

Now, take a neutral nude shade on a fluffy brush and blend it all over your lid. Now take a deep burgundy eyeshadow on the same brush and apply it all over your lid and over your crease. Apply the eyeshadow slightly more towards the outer corner and use circular motions to blend the shadow as well as create an angled wing eyeshadow. You can layer the burgundy eyeshadow to get the intensity that you want. Drag the eyeshadow to your lower lash line.

Next, to add dimension to your eyes, take a violet eyeshadow and apply it on the centre of your lid and blend both the eyeshadows together such that there are no harsh lines. Drag the violet shade to the lower lash line and blend well.

Apply a silver glittery eyeshadow in the inner corner of your eyes.

Tightline your eyes and use a pencil or gel eyeliner to line your eyes. Keep the line thin, very near to your lash line and don't wing it out.

Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Stick a pair of false lashes and apply another coat of mascara.

Now, use a bronzer to contour your face. Take the bronzer on a contour brush. Such in your cheeks and apply the bronzer from the middle point of your ears towards the middle of your cheeks, just under your cheekbones. Blend it well.

Next, use the same bronzer to contour your jawline.

Now to bronze your face, take the bronzer on a brush and apply it on your forehead, near your hairline. Blend it well.

Take a soft pink blush on a blush brush and apply the blush on your cheekbones with a light hand.

Use a silver highlighter to highlight your cheekbones, the tip of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Line your lips using a light brown nude lip liner. Top it off with some nude lip gloss.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set everything in place.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Subtle Look

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a sensational leather attire tailored like a jacket in an appealing maroon shade. The attire was designed by House of CB. She paired it up with subtle yet on your face coppery maroon eye look. Here is how you can recreate her look.

To start off, apply some moisturiser on your face. Let it be for a few minutes for the moisturiser to completely get absorbed into your skin.

Now apply a primer on the T-zone of your face to minimise your pores. Give it a couple of minutes.

Take some illuminating foundation on a damp beauty blender and apply it all over your face and neck.

Next, apply a concealer, in an inverted triangle shape, under your eyes and blend it well.

Immediately set your under eye area using some setting powder. This helps to prevent the concealer from creasing.

Coming to the eyes, apply an eyeshadow primer on your lid. Alternatively, you can use your concealer as the eyeshadow base.

Fill in your brows using an eyebrow pencil. Use a spoolie to brush through your eyebrows later to give them a natural look.

Take a nude light brown eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend it well to remove any harsh lines.

Now take a maroon eyeshadow on the same brush and apply it all over your lid and over your crease to just under your eyebrows. Blend well to prevent any harsh lines.

Now, on a flat eyeshadow brush, take some glittery copper eyeshadow and pack it in the centre of your lid and blend the edges well.

Apply a white eyeshadow in the inner corner of your eyes.

Tightline your eyes.

Use a white eyeliner to line your lower waterline. This makes your eyes pop.

Now apply a volumising mascara on your eyelashes. Let it dry for a bit and then go in with another coat of mascara.

Apply pink blush on your cheekbones.

Use a highlighter to highlight the high points of your face - your cheekbones, the tip of your nose and the cupid's bow.

Line your lips using a brown lip liner.

Top it off with some brown semi-matte lipstick.

Finish it off with some setting spray.

There you have it. Both of them definitely inspired us to come out of the basic nudes. Decide which look appeals you the most and recreate it with these simple steps.