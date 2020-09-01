Hina Khan’s Neon Yellow Make-up Will Lift Your Spirits Instantly Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Hina Khan's Instagram is an intriguing place. More so if you are into make-up. Scrolling through her Instagram page, you would find that Hina has kept up with most beauty and make-up trends with all her gorgeous looks. Recently, Hina Khan shared her look to beat the Monday blues and instantly captured our attention. Let's decode this look, shall we?

We will, of course, start with the start of her look- the eyes. Neon eye looks have been trending a lot lately. The neon eyeshadows demand all our attention and create a magnificent look without much effort. Hina used the neon make-up trend but with a twist.

Hina used a neon pink shade all over her eyelids. The perfect blend gave the pink shade a halo look. The same neon pink shade was used to smoke up her lower lash line. Keeping things simple yet stunning, she created a neon yellow winged eyeliner that attracted all the attention. She also filled the inner corner of her eyes with the same neon yellow shade. Ample coats of mascara and thoroughly brushed brows finished her eye look.

Her eye make-up being the highlight, she kept the rest of her look subtle and natural with a little blush brightening her cheeks and a nude lipstick toning the brightness of her eyes. She wore a sheer white gown with a plunging neckline with this look. We certainly think that was a wise choice as the eyes were the only glam this look needed. To accessorise the look, Hina chose a golden three-layer neckpiece that complimented the look perfectly.

We also couldn't help but notice the gorgeous caramel golden hair colour. With the light hitting her hair at the right spot, the hair colour just came alive. In short, we love all the elements of her look. How about you? Let us know your thought about Hina Khan's neon look in the comment section below.