Hina Khan Rocks The Most Vibrant Make-up Looks Ever! Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Hina Khan is no stranger to rocking different make-up looks. From a stunning smokey eye to a natural 'no-makeup' make-up look, she has done it all. But, wait! She is not done yet. She still has some make-up looks up her sleeves that blew us away.

Hina posted a few pictures on her Instagram handle from her latest photoshoots with make-up looks as vibrant as the gorgeous lady wearing them. She embraced the neon beauty trend with open arms and went all-in with vibrant eyeshadow shades.

In the first look, Hina is seen wearing a white and grey dress. Her eye make-up, which is the star of the look, is a combination of neon green and yellow shades. The first half of her lid is covered in neon yellow eyeshadow and the other half is covered in neon green eyeshadow. The same look is then mirrored on her lower lash line. Her eyes were lined using a basic black eyeliner and framed with a pair of false eyelashes. Blushed and highlighted cheeks, and mauve lips finish off her look.

Hina's second look is more subtle and one that you would be tempted to try. Her base is kept dewy and highlighted with the blush on her cheeks adding the colour back to her face. The eye make-up is minimal with a silver eyeshadow applied all over the lid. What makes this look special is the pop of neon pink colour on the inner corner of her lids that changes the whole equation. The look comes alive thanks to the pop of pink. The lips are stained in a mauve shade that makes the look casual and wearable.

And that is it. Which make-up look of Hina's did you like more? The dual green and yellow look is more for the bolder of the bunch while the neon pink look gives you a great trick to tweak your every day look and add some sizzle to it.