Bigg Boss 14: The Minimalist In You Is Going To Love Hina Khan's Neon Eyeliner Looks

Minimalism has become a popular choice of lifestyle that has also transformed into a make-up genre. Minimalist make-up has gained quite a hype in the last few years. So much so that you will spot many of your favourite celebrities flaunting the minimalist look.

If you are a make-up junkie who loves minimalist looks, Hina Khan's Instagram page is a wonderful place to be at. The minimalist look has been one of Hina's go-to looks. For the Big Boss season 14, Hina Khan's looks have nothing been but exceptional, and also a treasure-trove of minimalist looks.

Hina has found a perfect balance between eye-catchy and subtle look by adding a touch of neon to it. Today, we are going to take a closer look at two of her Bigg Boss 14 looks that featured neon eyeliner.

The Dual-Winged Yellow Neon Eyeliner

They say eyes speak a thousand words. Well, even more so when they are lined with a neon shade. Sticking to her regular flawless base, Hina Khan made this simple look stunning by adding a hint of neon yellow to it. Prepping her canvas for a subtle look with bronzed base, brushed-in brows, blushed cheeks and highlighted high points of the face, Hina kept her eyelids bare.

To the bare lids, she added a thick winged eyeliner. And then used a neon yellow shade to draw a winged liner over the classic black liner. This touch of neon made this sun-kissed look stand out and an absolute addition to your minimalist make-up arsenal.

Hina paired this look black-and-white printed blouse and skirt. She finished her attire with a white denim jacket and chunky black heels.

The Sassy Neon Blue Eyeliner

This neon blue eyeliner look of Hina Khan proves that you don't need an extravagant look to make an impact. Just one bold element is enough. With her regular flawless base, blushed cheekbones, highlighted high points, dark eyebrows and nude lips, all Hina did was to add a neon blue eyeliner to make this look stunning.

Unlike the previous look, this look features a single winged eyeliner. If you look closely, you will notice that her eyeliner starts from the middle of her lash line. This is a nice hack to open up your eyes and make them look bigger.

She paired this look with denim blouse and skirt that featured dual denim hues. The pouffe sleeves of the blouse added a fun element to the attire. The poker-straight hair added a formal touch to the look.

We absolutely loved these neon-eyeliner minimalist looks. What about you?

All Image Credits: Hina Khan Instagram