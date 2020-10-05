Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Or Gauahar Khan, Whose Gown Was More Stunning And Impressive? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The grand premiere of the Bigg Boss Season 14 was aired on 3 October 2020. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show introduced new contestants along with ex-contestants - Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla. While Sidharth looked handsome in his black suit, the two ladies were dressed to impress in their lovely gowns. For the special introductory episode, Hina opted for a golden and black layered gown and Gauahar stunned in her blue and golden sequin number. So, let us take a close look at their gowns and find who looked more impressive.

Hina Khan In A Golden And Black Layered Gown

Hina Khan sported a strapless golden-hued gown, which came from the designer Swapnil Shinde's collections. Her golden gown had a black net-fabric layer and high-low hemline that added to the bold touch. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the black trail, enhanced the stylish quotient to her look and she completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels from Bootmaker. The Hacked actress accessorised her look with gold-toned triangular-shaped earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and tri-tone ring from Antarez Jewels. She sharply contoured and highlighted her face and jawline and wrapped up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, shiny eye shadow, and a matte nude lip shade. Hina pulled back her sleek highlighted tresses into a high bun.

Gauahar Khan In A Blue And Golden Sequin Gown

Gauahar Khan was decked up in a strappy blue and golden sequin gown, which came from Steven Khalil's collections. Her bodycon shimmering gown featured a short train that added fashion quotient to her look. Styled by Devki B, the Ishaqzaade actress upped her look with a pair of earrings, golden bracelet, and rings from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Both the divas absolutely stunned in their pretty gowns but Gauahar Khan's gown looked more impressive. What do you think about their gowns? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan