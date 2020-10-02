Happy Birthday Hina Khan: 4 Times The Actress Flaunted Her Love For Blue With Her Ethnic Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 2 October 1987, Hina Khan has come a long way in her career and today she is one of the finest actresses of the Indian Television. She has impressed us not just with her brilliant acting prowess but also with her stunning fashion game. During quarantine period, the actress has continuously been treating her fans with her gorgeous fashionable looks in both ethnic and western outfits and her Instagram feed is a proof of it.

Talking about her ethnic looks, so far, we have noticed Hina has immense love for blue colour and there have been multiple times when the actress has flaunted her love for it by putting up the pictures of her pretty suits. As Hina Khan turns a year older today, we give you a glimpse of her lovely blue suits that had all our attention.

Hina Khan In A Sky-Blue Sharara Suit Hina Khan sported a sky-blue sharara suit and looked extremely beautiful. Her flared sharara was accentuated by golden stripes and she teamed it with a sleeveless round-collar kurti that featured silver and golden floral as well as other patterns too. She draped the matching dupatta over her either shoulder and accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, bangles, and rings. The Hacked actress let loose her side-parted shoulder-length highlighted tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade. Hina Khan In A Royal-Blue Suit Hina Khan was decked up in a royal-blue suit, which consisted of a quarter-sleeved frock-style plain flared kurti with silver striped border. She teamed her kurti with matching pants and draped a pretty dupatta around her bodice that was accentuated by intricate silver-hued patterns. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress completed her look with silver kolhapuris and upped her look with silver-toned earrings, metallic choker, and rings. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, blue-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Hina Khan In An Olympic-Blue Suit For Raksha Bandhan 2020 celebration, Hina Khan was dressed in an olympic-blue ethnic suit and looked stunning as ever. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved round-collar kurti, which was accentuated by pink and yellow floral-detailed plant patterns. She teamed her kurti with flared skirt that had golden border and draped a contrast pink dupatta over her neck. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress notched up her look with gold-toned chandbalis and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, blue eye shadow, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun. Hina Khan In An Aqua-Blue Suit Hina Khan donned a flared sleeved sweetheart-neckline aqua-blue kurti that had a designer cut border and intricate white and green floral prints. She teamed her kurti with green flared sharara, which was accentuated by golden stripes. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant completed her look with an equally pretty dupatta and accessorised her look with silver-toned metallic earrings. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a half hairdo and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and dark pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these blue ethnic suits of Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Hina Khan!

Pic Credits: Hina Khan