Hina Khan’s Party-Perfect Look In Stylish Hoodie, Shorts, And Silver Boots Turns On Our Disco Mood Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

TV-turned-mainstream Hindi film actress Hina Khan has been giving us major fashion goals, especially for parties with her different pretty outfits. From classy belted dresses to super stylish separates, we have seen her flaunting them all and catching our attention. But her latest look is what turned our disco mood on and we can't wait for the weekend to come.

Recently, Hina took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures as she got ready for Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere. Dressed in a colourful hoodie with shorts and boots, the actress looked stylish and disco-ready. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for some fashion inspiration.

So, Hina Khan was decked up in an eye-catching crop hoodie, which was pink, yellow, and blue in colour. Her cool hoodie featured pink plastic sleeves and zipper-detailing at the front. She teamed her hoodie with high-waist pristine-white shorts that featured sprayed dotted accents. The Hacked actress completed her look with a pair of thigh-high pointed silver heel boots. Hina upped her look with a few silver-toned rings and black nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and nude-pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva pulled up her beautifully braided tresses into a half-updo and let loose the remaining highlighted curls.

We really liked this party look of Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan