Excited For Bigg Boss 14? Well, Gauahar Khan’s Powder Blue Gown From The Promo Will Excite You More!

The most awaited Bigg Boss season is finally here! The show will be hosted by Salman Khan and it will mark its14th season. While the show will have a grand premiere on 3 October at 9 pm, the promo videos are already doing rounds on the internet. One of the promos featured Gauahar Khan, the Bigg Boss 7 winner, who raised the temperature with her gorgeous look in a powder blue gown. She not just shared the promo video on her Instagram feed but also a couple of pictures from the photoshoot, where she was seen flaunting her same lovely gown. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Gauahar Khan was decked up in a sleeveless plunging-neckline powder-blue gown, which was designed by Supriya Munjal. Her beautiful body-hugging gown was accentuated by intricate white-hued patterns and featured net-fabric pleated flared hem that gave mermaid look. Styled by Devki B, the multi-layered ruffles added dramatic quotient to her look. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress teamed her pretty gown with a pair of heels. She accessorised her look with white-hued drop earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and ring from Avama Jewellers.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Gauahar sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, and matte maroon lip shade, spruced up her look. The Ishaqzaade actress left her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses loose and looked super stunning.

So, what do you think about this gown of Gauahar Khan from Bigg Boss 14 promo? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Gauahar Khan