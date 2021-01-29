Times Power Women Award: Hina Khan Lifts Our Spirit High With Her Bright Pink Eye Makeup Look Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Hina Khan has been a household name ever since she made her acting debut in popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also, we can't forget to mention her brilliant acting as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 that left everyone stunned. Apart from it, Hina is equally admired for her sharp and bold make-up skills. Be it at grand events or at casual outings, she is always seen wearing unusual, unique, and OTT makeup looks.

Recently, Hina was honoured with the Times Power Woman Award and like always, her makeup game was on point. Basically, it was her bright pink eye shadow that caught our attention and lifted our spirits high as she nailed it with so much perfection and confidence. The Hacked actress, who has specifically been the talk of the town for her experimental eyeliner looks, this time ditched the eyeliner but still did all the talking with her eye shadow. Also, her base was flawless and she opted for red-toned lipstick and coated it with lip glow oil that added glossy look. If you also want to ace the similar look next time you go for a party, here's how you can recreate it.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Pink eye shadow

• Golden eye shadow

• Eye shadow brush

• Highlighter

• Black kohl

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Red lipstick

• Lip glow oil

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck and blend it in using the beauty blender.

• Apply the concealer over your lids and under your eyes and blend it using the damp beauty blender.

• Dust the setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Contour your cheekbones and nose using the contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks.

• Moving to the eyes, take some pink eye shadow on the eye shadow brush or you can even use your fingertips. Apply the eye shadow all over your lids and blend it well to avoid harsh lines and to make the tone softer.

• Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well to give your eyes a good pink effect.

• Now, take a very small amount of golden eye shadow on your fingertip and give it a touch on the center part of your lid.

• Next, apply black kohl on your waterline.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your upper and lower eye lashes.

• Pick the highlighter and apply it on the high points of your face- the cheekbones, the T-zone, and the cupid's bow.

• Now, apply red lipstick on your upper and lower part of lips and coat it with lip glow oil. This will make your lips look fuller and glossy.

• Lastly, spritz some setting spray on your face to lock the make-up in place.

So, what do you think about this make-up look of Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan's Instagram