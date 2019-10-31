Chhath Puja 2019: Quick And Easy Make-up Tutorial For The Occasion Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Also known as Chhath Parva and celebrated in the northern states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, the 4-day long Chhath Puja is a festival that holds a special significance for those who celebrate it. And dolling up on the last day of the festival makes it even more special for all those observing the 4-day long fast.

It is a festival of colours, prayers and happiness and those colours reflect on the attires of the ladies during this festival. Many ladies wear beautiful and bright silk sarees for the festival and with stunning make-up, the look can be made more beautiful. But, we also understand that will all the hustle of the festivities and all the fasting you might not have a lot of time or energy to spend on dressing up. So, here we are today, with a quick and easy make-up look for the ladies out there who want to outshine everyone.

Before we move on to the make-up tutorial, there are a few points we need to cover. As you know, Chhath Puja requires you to go into the water, we suggest you use water-proof make-up that won't look like a disaster at the end of the day. Also, as there are various bright colours that you would wear on this day, choose a lip shade of your choice that matches your attire. And if you are wearing a saree, you can tie your hair in a low bun or ponytail. Both hairstyles will complement the look perfectly. The long sindoor specific to Chhath Puja that starts from the tip of your nose and goes till your hairline can be added at the end of the make-up look.

With that being said, let us now move to the make-up tutorial part.

Chhath Puja Make-up Tutorial

What you need

Tinted moisturiser

Brown eyeshadow

Golden metallic eyeshadow

Eyebrow pencil

Blush

Black eye pencil

Mascara

Highlighter

A bright lipstick

Bindi

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the tinted moisturiser all over your face.

Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your brows.

Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it on your crease using back and forth windshield motions.

Next, apply the golden eyeshadow all over your lid using the flat eyeshadow brush.

Tightline your eyes using the eye pencil. You can use the eye pencil to line your eyes as well.

Apply the mascara to your eyelashes.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Apply the lipstick on your lips. Choose a bright lipstick that matches the shade of your attire.

Put the bindi on the centre of your forehead to finish off the look.

