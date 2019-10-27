The Nuances Of Doing An Eye Make-up Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The eye make-up is a vital part of your make-up look. After all, no matter the look, the first thing anyone notices about your make-up is your eyes. Whether it is a simple look or a very elaborate one, doing eye make-up requires you to know certain basic nuances.

The first thing you need to know is that you need to brush up your blending skills to create a flawless eye make-up look. Applying eye make-up requires patience and perseverance. Like that, there are some minute details that you should know to master the art of applying eye make-up. With that in mind, in this article, we have covered everything that you need to learn to apply eye make-up.

Brushes Play A Significant Role

There are various types, sizes and qualities of eye make-up brushes available in the market. If you are not familiar with the make-up techniques, you might feel that it is exaggerated. But, it is not. Brushes play an important role while applying eye make-up. You might not need all to create one look, but to create different looks you need different brushes. Each eye make-up brush has its own specific role to play.

So, you need to learn about the various eye make-up brushes available and their specific roles. For instance, a crease brush is used to apply the shadow to your crease. The shape of the brush is such that it fits perfectly in your crease.

Eye Primer Is No Joke

Just like a face primer, an eye primer is something you should always put before starting your make-up. This smoothens the area, makes the make-up last long and boosts the intensity of the eyeshadows.

So, take a small amount of eye primer and dab it all over your eyelids. If you don't have an eye primer, you can use your concealer as the base for your eye make-up.

Start With The Crease

The first step of applying the eye make-up is to place the eyeshadow on your crease. To find the crease, look int the mirror. Close the eyes and then open them. You see a curved line formed on your eyelid. That is your crease.

Place a nude and neutral eyeshadow on the crease using a crease brush and blend it in using either the crease brush or the blending brush. Use back and forth motions to blend the colour in. This will add depth and definition to your eyes.

Move On To The Eyelids

Now that the crease is done, you move top to the eyelids. Generally, you use a fluffy eyeshadow brush to place the eyeshadow on the outer corner of your eyes and blend it in. And then, using a flat eyeshadow brush you place the colour all over the lid.

The look you want to create is up to you. You can go for a mono-toned or a dual-toned look depending on the time and occasion you are creating the look for. Play with various textures to create some stunning looks.

Cut The Crease For That Sharp Look

Another technique of applying eyeshadow on your eyelids is known as cutting the crease. In this technique, you take a flat eyeshadow brush and almost cut your crease using the eyeshadow and then proceed to fill in the lid with the colour. To make the look neater, cut your crease with the concealer and then place the eyeshadow over it.

Blend Everything Together

And we are onto the last step. Using a clean blending brush, blend the edges well in circular motions. This is to make sure that there aren't any harsh lines and that the look is flawless.

And with that, you are done! These were some basic things that are important when it comes to applying eye make-up. We hope that this has helped you understand the art of make-up a tad bit more.