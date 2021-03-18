Nushrat Bharucha Rocks Sparkling And Bold Blue Eye Makeup Look And Raises The Oomph Factor Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Nushrat Bharucha has been raising make-up bar quite high from the last few months. With each day passing by, her make-up game is only getting better and we can't stop adoring her gorgeous looks. She always comes up with an interesting look, that undoubtedly catches our attention and takes internet by storm. As of now, we have all our eyes on her bold and sparkling eye make-up look, which she rocked in her latest photo shoot. The Chhalaang actress opted for metallic blue eye shadow and topped it off with black eye shadow, that upped the glam quotient. Oodles of mascara, contoured cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade, complemented her eye make-up look and all credit goes to her makeup artist Vardan Nayak. If you loved Nushrat's this make-up and want to nail it as perfectly as her, just follow the step-by-step guide below to recreate it.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting Powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Metallic blue eye shadow

• Black eye shadow

• Black eye pencil

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Pink lip liner

• Pink lipstick

• Setting spray

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

Steps to follow

• Take a small amount of primer on your fingertips and apply it to the T-zone of your face using patting motions. Allow it to get absorbed into your skin for a couple of minutes.

• Apply the foundation on your face and use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

• Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it well using the same beauty blender.

• Set the concealer by putting some setting powder over it. This prevents mascara from creasing.

• Contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your eyebrows.

• Moving on to the eyes, apply a little concealer all over your lids.

• Dip the eyeshadow brush in the black eye shadow, tap off the excess and apply it all over your lids, including tear-ducts. Blend it well to avoid harsh lines and edges.

• Now, take some metallic blue eyeshadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it on the half part of your lids. Drag it to the outer corner of your eyes to give it a finished look.

• Go for another coat to make it darker and bold.

• Precisely line your lower waterline and tightline your eyes using the black eye pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes. Let it dry before applying another coat of mascara.

• Apply some blush on the apple of your cheeks.

• Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Now, fill in your lips using pink lip liner to get the fuller look.

• Apply pink lipstick on the upper and lower part of your lips.

• Spritz some setting spray all over your face and to lock the makeup in place.

So, what do you think about this bold make-up look of Nushrat Bharucha? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pics Source- Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram