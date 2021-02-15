Nushrat Bharucha’s Gorgeous Red Ruffle Dress Is The Ideal Party Outfit You’ve Always Wanted Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

If there is any actress in the Bollywood industry, who currently has numerous fashion goals for us, it's Nushrat Bharucha. The diva has continuously been dropping her stunning pictures in different chic outfits these days and taking the internet by storm. After slaying it in a blue asymmetrical dress, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress flaunted her style in a gorgeous red ruffle dress. Her dress seemed the ideal party outfit, which every girl in the town have always wanted in their wardrobe. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it for party fashion goals.

So, Nushrat Bharucha was dressed to slay in a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline bright red dress and looked super stunning. It was a well-fitted lovely dress, which was accentuated by criss-cross detailed neckline and ruffled border. The Saiyaan Ji song star's dress came from the label Frisky and she teamed it with a pair of pointed nude-hued pumps. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, the diva accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and ring.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Nushrat slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, subtle black kohl, mascara, light eye shadow, soft pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress let loose her side-parted highlighted and layered tresses loose and looked gorgeous as ever.

We really liked this red dress of Nushrat Bharucha. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram