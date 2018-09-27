This Is The Correct Way To Clean Fake Eyelashes

Wearing eyelashes is an art. And, cleaning them is another! It is often said that choosing and wearing the right pair of fake eyelashes actually accentuates your look. Well, it does! You can give your eyes a subtle but full or a complete dramatic look with these eyelashes - but it all depends on the type of fake lashes you choose.

Speaking of fake eyelashes, it is very important to clean them as it increases their longevity. But, do you know the correct way to clean them? Fake lashes can be really delicate. Therefore, it is essential that you handle them with care and more importantly, clean them gently but properly.

After all, you want them to look as good as new each time you wear them, right? So, what is the correct way to clean fake eyelashes?

Cleaning Fake Eyelashes Using Oil-free Make-up Remover

While there are several ways to clean fake eyelashes, the easiest one is to clean them gently with the help of an oil-free make-up remover. Usually, people tend to just remove eyelashes by pulling them off. But girls, that's not how you do it!

Things you will require

Oil-free make-up remover

Glass bowl

Cotton swabs

Paper towels

Tweezers

How to do

In a glass bowl, take some eye make-up remover and place your lashes in the solution for a few minutes (2-3 minutes preferably).

Remove the lashes gently and now use tweezers to pull out the remaining glue from its base strip.

Once your lashes are cleaned properly, put them back in their case for future use.

Cleaning Fake Eyelashes Using Dishwashing Liquid

Things you will require

1 teaspoon dishwashing soap

A small wide bowl

1 cup hot water

Paper towels

A mascara wand (optional)

Tweezers

How to do

Take the bowl and pour some hot water into it.

Next, add dishwashing soap to it and gently stir it so that it gets mixed properly.

Place your lashes in the solution for about half a minute and then remove it.

Once they are removed, use the tweezers to pull out any remaining glue from its strip. Once done, wash the lashes carefully with warm water.

Place the lashes on a paper towel so that it soaks water from them.

Lastly, if you feel that your lashes are stuck to one another or any other thing got stuck to them, remove it gently using the clean mascara wand. If not, you can simply put them back in their case until further use.

Cleaning Fake Eyelashes Using Baby Shampoo

Things you will require

2 tablespoons baby shampoo

1 cup warm water

Paper towels

Cotton swabs

Tweezers

How to do

In a cup of warm water, add some baby shampoo and dilute it properly.

Place your lashes in this soapy solution and let it soak nicely for about 2 minutes.

Remove your lashes gently from the solution and place them on a paper towel. Let the paper towel remove any excess solution from the lashes.

Next, if you find any small traces of glue residue on your lashes, remove it by using tweezers.

Once done, take your lashes and place them in their container for future use.

Cleaning Fake Eyelashes Using Coconut Oil

Things you will require

1 tablespoon extra virgin coconut oil

Paper towels

Tweezers

Cotton swabs

How to do

Take a paper towel and place your lashes on them.

Next, take a cotton swab and pour some coconut oil on it and gently rub it over your fake eyelashes.

Take the tweezers to pull out glue residue settled on the lashes. (Note that tweezers should be used here only if there is any glue residue left on your lashes - else skip this part.)

Take another paper towel and place your lashes on them and gently wipe off any coconut oil traces left on them.

Place your fake eyelashes in their storage container until further use.

Cleaning Fake Eyelashes Using Alcohol

Things you will require

Rubbing alcohol

Tweezers

Glass bowl

Cotton swabs

A mascara wand - clean one (optional)

Paper towels

How to do