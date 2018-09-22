Janhvi Kapoor's Look At Isha Ambani's Engagement Gives Us Major Beauty Goals

Jhanvi Kapoor का Isha Ambani की Engagement पार्टी में ब्लैक ब्यूटी अंदाज़ | Boldsky

If you have a date this weekend, we are sure you will need some beauty tips and advice. And, what could be better than looking up to your favourite celebrities for their make-up tips and style statement?

It is no news that Janhvi Kapoor is the latest fashionista in Bollywood. Her sense of style and fashion are what makes her stand apart.

Sexy would be an understatement to describe Janhvi's recent avatar. The Dhadak actress is currently in Italy for attending the engagement of Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal.

At the engagement party, Janhvi looked drop-dead gorgeous in Nedret Taciroglu ensemble. But what caught our attention was her bold and beautiful make-up and her simple yet classy hairdo. What's more? Janhvi went subtle on accessories and concentrated on her make-up - which she carried off really gracefully. Her make was totally on-point, don't you think? Want to re-create Janhvi's look for your weekend date?

How To Re-create Janhvi Kapoor's Look

1. Start off your make-up with prepping your face. Wash your face thoroughly with a mild face wash and pat it dry. Next, use a hydrating matte finish lightweight foundation and apply it gently on your face and neck.

2. Use a concealer to hide dark circles. Make sure that you do not apply concealer to your entire face. Use it only where it is required. Also, while choosing a concealer, make sure that you pick the one that matches your skin tone.

3. Since you are re-creating Janhvi's look, you can skip the contouring part as she too had skipped it. And, guess what? You can barely make out that she skipped it. Why? Because the focus of her make-up was entirely on her lips.

4. Once you are done with the concealer part, you can directly move on to the blush. Use a glittery soft rose cream blush and apply it gently on your cheekbones, around your lower jawline, nose, forehead, and slightly on your chin.

5. Next, move on to your eye make-up. Start off with filling in your brows. For that, you need to use an eyebrow brush and an eyeshadow palette. You need to pick up a colour for your brows that match your original colour. Fill in your brows smartly without messing with its original shape.

6. You can actually skip applying an eyeshadow. Instead, use a liquid waterproof eyeliner and apply it on your upper and lower lash line.

7. Apply a generous coat of mascara and finish off your eye make-up.

8. Lastly, apply a thin base of foundation on your lips. It will help your lipstick to stay in its place and will ensure that it does not get smudged. Apply a dark red-hued matte finish lipstick.

9. Also, since you want to re-create Janhvi's look, try and pair this make-up and hairdo with a black coloured dress.

10. Moving on to the hairdo part, Janhvi kept her hairstyle really simple with soft loose curls. You can use a shine serum as a base for your hair. Use a curling iron to get those soft curls and lastly use a hair setting spray to keep those curls in place.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's Dramatic Gown For Isha Ambani's Engagement Is Her Boldest Attire So Far