How To Pick A Nude Lipstick For Your Skin Tone

Nude lipsticks are iconic and go with pretty much every look. They are also perfect for every occasion. A lot of Indians shy away from using nude lipsticks because of the fear that the lipstick may wash them out or make them look dark.

Earlier, very few brands used to cater to darker skin tones. Even if they did, most of the nude lipsticks available were for either very dark skin tones or very fair ones. We Indians fall somewhere in the middle range, and there were very few nude lipsticks out there that would look flattering on medium, neutral skin tones. Of late, a lot of brands are coming up with shades that are warm toned and are flattering for all.

The best part is that the idea of a nude lipstick does not restrict to just nude shades now. The shades can range from neutral pinks to earthy browns, depending on what your mood tells you. Some of them are even coral-based nudes or red-toned nudes. Basically, a nude lipstick does not necessarily have to be 'nude' anymore.

You can go for a basic "my lips but better" kind of shade, MLBB, as it is commonly known, or you can go for the bolder nudes. Whatever your choice, we assure you that there's a nude shade out there for you.

So, here are a few things you can keep in mind when you buy a nude lipstick, and never shy away or be afraid of this versatile shade. Because which other lipstick goes with every eye look, right?

A big tip we would like to give you is that you should never order a nude lipstick online. Actually go to the store and see what the shade looks like on you and even what it feels like. Or, if you do have to order it online, make sure you know what the shade looks like on you.

Here's how you can pick a nude shade for your skin tone.