How To Pick A Nude Lipstick For Your Skin Tone

Nude lipsticks are iconic and go with pretty much every look. They are also perfect for every occasion. A lot of Indians shy away from using nude lipsticks because of the fear that the lipstick may wash them out or make them look dark.
Earlier, very few brands used to cater to darker skin tones. Even if they did, most of the nude lipsticks available were for either very dark skin tones or very fair ones. We Indians fall somewhere in the middle range, and there were very few nude lipsticks out there that would look flattering on medium, neutral skin tones. Of late, a lot of brands are coming up with shades that are warm toned and are flattering for all.
The best part is that the idea of a nude lipstick does not restrict to just nude shades now. The shades can range from neutral pinks to earthy browns, depending on what your mood tells you. Some of them are even coral-based nudes or red-toned nudes. Basically, a nude lipstick does not necessarily have to be 'nude' anymore.
You can go for a basic "my lips but better" kind of shade, MLBB, as it is commonly known, or you can go for the bolder nudes. Whatever your choice, we assure you that there's a nude shade out there for you.
So, here are a few things you can keep in mind when you buy a nude lipstick, and never shy away or be afraid of this versatile shade. Because which other lipstick goes with every eye look, right?
A big tip we would like to give you is that you should never order a nude lipstick online. Actually go to the store and see what the shade looks like on you and even what it feels like. Or, if you do have to order it online, make sure you know what the shade looks like on you.
Here's how you can pick a nude shade for your skin tone.
1. Figure Out Your Undertone:
This is a must for when you're buying any lipstick, especially a nude lipstick. For this, stand in natural light and check the colour of your veins in your wrist. If they appear blue, you have cool undertones and you should go for cool toned lipsticks and nudes, that is maybe nudes that have a white or blue base. If your veins appear green, you have warm undertones and you should go for warm-toned lipsticks which have a yellow undertone. If you have a mix of both blue and green, then you have neutral undertones, and lucky you, you can use both warm and cool-toned shades.
2. For Cool Toned Skin:
You can apply a lipstick on your wrist, and if the edges have blue tones, then it is a blue-toned lipstick. These lipsticks would be mostly pink-toned ones as opposed to brown or nudes with earthy tones.
3. For Warm Undertones:
If you have a warm undertone, you want to make sure that you stay away from shades that seem to have a grey base, as they can look muddy on you. Go for warm caramel shades. The grey toned or cool toned shades can wash you out and make your skin look dull.
4. Darker Skin Tones:
People with darker skin tones can go for shades lighter than their actual skin tones. Go for a light beige that is warm toned. Top that off with a lip gloss and you are good to go. This trick would even make your pout look plumper.
5. Olive Skin Tones:
People with olive tones actually have it easy, since they can get away with most lip shades. Think Kim Kardashian and you'll know what we mean. She is one person who is known for rocking the nude lip better than most people. So, if your skin tone is similar to hers, take a few cues from her when it comes to picking a nude lippie.
6. For A “My Lips But Better” Shade:
Focus on the colour of your lips as opposed to the colour of your skin for this. Press your lips together, so that all the blood rushes to your lips. Go for a shade of lipstick that best matches the colour of your lips once you do this. This shade will most likely be a pink-toned brown for most Indian skin tones.
We hope you keep these tips in mind when you go buy your next nude lippie. The world of nude lipsticks has a broad spectrum of colours and undertones, so experiment well before you buy one. And for more beauty and makeup updates, keep following Boldsky!
