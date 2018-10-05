Re-create Kajol's Pink-toned Make-up At Home In Less Than 10 Minutes

Known for her trademark unibrow, Kajol has always proved that she is the best when it comes to make-up and fashion. The actress, who is currently on a promotion spree for her upcoming flick Helicopter Eela in Delhi, was spotted wearing a saree that perfectly complemented her subtle pink-toned make-up and her twisted bun hairstyle.

Kajol's recent look is perfect for a traditional occasion, especially if you prefer to go subtle yet want to make an impression.

To re-create Kajol's look in just 10 minutes, all you need to do is follow the simple steps mentioned below.

How To Re-create Kajol's Pink-toned Make-up Look

To get that pink-toned subtle look, start by prepping your face with an exfoliating cleanser which will help you get rid of excess oil and also clean any kind of dirt, dust, and other impurities settled on your skin.

Next, use a lightweight soft finish foundation and apply it evenly over your face and neck. Remember to apply a thin layer and not overdo it as it would make your face look cakey and will also make you look older.

If you do not have visible dark spots, blemishes, under eye bags, dark circles or acne, you can skip using concealer. But if you have, you can simply use a concealer to hide them. If you are using a concealer here, make sure that you use it only where it is required. Do not use concealer over your entire face.

Once you are done with foundation and concealer (if required), you can move on to your eye make-up. For that, pick up a rose pink-coloured eyeshadow and softly dust it over your upper eyelid. Do not overdo it. The trick here lies in using just one shade and yet making it look appealing.

After applying the eyeshadow, take a dark-coloured kohl pencil and draw a thin but sharp line outlining your upper and lower lash line. Those who like wearing a winged eyeliner can go for one. But, if you simply want to re-create Kajol's look without any modifications, you simply need to outline your lower and upper lashline with a kohl pencil.

Next, apply a thick coat of mascara to your eyelashes and finish off your eye make-up.

Moving on to the blush, use a peachy pink-coloured cream blush and apply it to your cheekbones.

Finish off your make-up with a creamy matte finish pink lipstick and get pout ready in just 10 minutes.

How To Re-create Kajol's Twisted Bun Hairdo

Comb your hair properly and detangle any knots using your fingers.

Gather all your hair at the back and loosen it a bit. Once you loosen your hair a bit, you'll notice a soft puff forming at the front - which is what you exactly want.

Hold your hair up at the back and twist it until it forms a bun.

Secure the bun with the help of an elastic band.

Use a hair setting spray to fix your hairstyle in place.

Isn't it so easy to re-create this look? We loved this look of Kajol that is just perfect for any occasion. If you too liked this look of hers, are you willing to re-create it and flaunt it at the next party you attend?