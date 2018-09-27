Anushka Sharma's Recent Nude Make-up Look Is Just Perfect For Your Next Function

When it comes to going all traditional yet being elegant and subtle, there's none other than Anushka Sharma who can pull it off so gracefully. The Sui Dhaaga actress has always been the epitome of elegance in whatever she does - be it her dressing style or her make-up, she never fails to amaze us.

Yet again, Anushka, who recently wrapped her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga's promotions in Delhi, was seen celebrating her husband Virat Kohli's accomplishment at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. What caught our attention this time was her beautifully done subtle yet sharp make-up and her on-point hairdo by Daniel Bauer.

If you have an upcoming function to attend, this look of Anushka's is just perfect and will surely make heads turn. Want to know how to create this look of hers easily at home?

How To Create Anushka Sharma's Recent Look In 10 Easy Steps

1. Start off by washing your face and applying a toner. You can use a hydrating toner as it will give your face a fresh look throughout the day. Next, take a pinch of moisturiser on your palms and apply it on your face and neck using your fingers. Leave it on for 2-3 minutes. Don't touch your face once you have applied a moisturiser. Let it seep deep into your skin.

2. Once done, use a tissue to gently dab off the excess moisturiser from your face and get it ready for the next product.

3. Next, apply a medium to full coverage hydrating foundation on your face and neck. Make sure that you apply it evenly on your face to get that airbrushed finish.

4. Since you want to keep the look sharp yet subtle, you can skip the concealer part. Also, since you have applied foundation over your entire face, there is absolutely no need to go for a concealer.

5. Move on to the eyes after you have set your foundation. For your eyes, just like Anushka, you can use a warm, dark, brown-coloured eyeshadow. Apply it all over your upper eyelid and also slightly below your lower lash line.

6. Use a black kohl on your upper as well as lower lash line. You can skip eyeliner here as you are using kohl. It will make your eyes stand out.

7. Curl your lashes using a lash curler and apply a generous coat of mascara.

8. Next, take a contour stick (easily available in the market) and work on your cheekbones, along the jawline, and the edge of your nose for a sleek, defined, and sharp look.

9. Finish off your look by applying a nude rosy-hued matte finish lipstick.

10. Now that your make-up is all set, there's just one thing remaining - your hairdo. To re-create Anushka Sharma's hairdo, all you need to do is make a middle partition and pull all your hair back into a bun. Use a hair-setting spray and fix your hair in one place.

Be your own stylist and give yourself a gorgeous celebrity-like makeover with these simple and easy tips and tricks and be the talk of the town.