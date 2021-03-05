Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si: Urvashi Rautela’s Messy Side Braid In The Recreated Version Is A Must-Try Hairstyle Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

In the past few years, Bollywood has introduced a lot of newer versions of the classic old songs and now it has become a trend. In the recreated versions, we see new generation actresses adding their own twists to the classic songs with their experimental looks. The actress, who recently join the bandwagon is none other than the beauty queen Urvashi Rautela. In the latest recreated version of Kishore Kumar's song Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, the diva is seen flaunting an updated avatar of Bollywood legend, Madhubala. She looked like a fairy in a pretty white gown and looked extremely beautiful in a messy side braid. Urvashi even adorned her hairdo with a silver-toned delicate hair accessory that upped her fairy avatar. If you loved this hairstyle of hers and want to give a try, just follow the steps below to recreate it.

What you need

• Hair comb or hair brush

• Hair ties or elastic bands

• Bobby pins

• An accessory to adorn your hair with (optional)

• Hair spray

Steps to follow

• First comb your hair thoroughly to make sure that you don't have any knots or tangles in your hair.

• Now, divide your hair into multiple sections from the front and start twisting each section.

• Secure half sections of your hair towards right, half at the left, and pull the remaining front sections towards the back.

• Now, near the crown part of your hair on the top of your head, pick a section and slightly tease it by back combing your hair to create a pouf.

• Secure the pouf with a few bobby pins and make use to hair spray to set it in place.

• Next, grab all your hair together and bring it to the either side, near your ear and start making a loose braid.

• To create the braid, divide it into three sections. Take the front section and wrap it over the middle section. Then wrap the third section over the middle section. Continue braiding till you reach the end.

• Once your reach there, secure it with a hair tie or elastic band.

• Now, softly pull the strands of your hair from the braid, to create the messy effect. Make sure you only loosen the braid and not spoil it completely by taking it out completely.

• Lastly, adorn your hair with the accessory of your choice. This is optional. So, you can even skip this step.

• Your hairstyle is now ready. Apply some hair spray to ensure that everything is set in place and will last till the end of the day.

So, what do you think about this amazing hairstyle of Urvashi Rautela? Did you like her look in the song? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram