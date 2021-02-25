On Urvashi Rautela’s Birthday, 4 Best Wedding Perfect Hairstyles From Her Instagram Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 25 February 1994, Urvashi Rautela is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Bollywood industry. Known for her flawless beauty and attractive personality, the diva never fails to capture the hearts of her fans with her gorgeous looks. She keeps her fans engaged by sharing her stunning pictures online, where she gives them major beauty goals with her amazing makeup looks and chic hairstyles. Scrolling through her Instagram feed, we noticed that there are a lot of pretty wedding-perfect hairstyles sported by Urvashi so far. So, on her birthday, take a look at her four best hairstyles for upcoming wedding season and bookmark your favourite one.

Urvashi Rautela’s Low Bun With Cover Urvashi Rautela took internet by storm with her stunning picture in a backless blue dress teamed with stylish low bun. If you are the one with a long hair, then this hairstyle will suit you perfectly well. To create it, pull all your tresses back and tie it into a low ponytail. From the ponytail, create a low looped loose bun and secure it with bobby pins. Once you are done, cover it with a black bun cover. To create messy look in the front, curl your bangs at the front and then comb them back. Make use of hair spray to set it in place. Urvashi Rautela’s Long Punjabi Plait Urvashi Rautela gave Punjabi feel in her shimmering red sharara suit and long plait. It was a very long braid and of course she made use of paranda to get that perfect Punjabi look. If you have a long hair, you need not to make use of paranda or hair extensions. But if your hair is short, you definitely need it to create the similar hairstyle. To create it, first part your hair from middle, pull it back and tie into a low ponytail. If not ponytail, you can simply start creating plait by criss-crossing three sections. Once you reach the end, secure it with a hair tie. Lastly, adorn your braid with white beads or hair pins. Urvashi Rautela’s Half Hairdo With Beach Waves This is one of the best wedding hairstyles inspired by Urvashi Rautela. Be it saree, lehenga, or a gown, this half hairdo hairstyle will go perfectly well with all kinds of outfits. To create it, pull back all your tresses from the front and from the sides and secure them with bobby pins near the crown part of your head. Once you are done, from the curling iron, give the rest of your hair beautiful beach waves. Also, curl the front bangs and pull them back to create the messy look. Spritz some hair spray to set your hairstyle in place. Urvashi Rautela’s Messy Hairdo With Front Bangs Urvashi Rautela sported a green-hued cocktail saree and flaunted a pretty messy hairdo that suited her face. Her hairstyle not only looked perfect for weddings but also for cocktail parties. To create it, pull all your tresses back and tie it into a messy bun. Take out some strands from the bun to up the messy effect. Straighten your front bangs and twist it towards the same direction. Also, curl the few side strands, to add finishing to your look. Spitz some setting spray and you're good to go.

So, what do you think about these hairstyles of Urvashi Rautela? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Urvashi Rautela!

Pic Credits: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram