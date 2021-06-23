The Family Man 2 Actress Priya Mani Raj’s Stylish Braid Hairstyles Will Instantly Amp Up Your Hair Game Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

The Family Man 2 star Priya Mani Raj is more than just a brilliant actress. Having earned fame and recognition in the South Indian industry, the beauty has also been ruling Instagram with her fabulous looks. She keeps treating her massive fan followers with her stunning pictures online. While scrolling through her feed, we found that the actress loves to experiment with her hair and try out different hairstyles. However, the braids have been her favourite and soon it's going to be yours too as we give you a look at her 3 stylish braid hairstyles, that will instantly up your hair game. Take a look.

Priya Mani Raj's Side Braids

In the latest pictures, Priya Mani Raj was seen flaunting her side braid hairstyle and looking stunning. This hairstyle is for those who like to keep their hair open and usually goes for the side partition style. So, she partitioned her hair from the side and then at the other side, she created two stylish French braids. Starting from the top of the hairline, she created the braid and went all her way down near ears. And then she secured it with a hair tie. Just behind the first braid, she made another similar French braid, that spruced up her style.

Priya Mani Raj's Diagonal Dutch Braids

Priya Mani Raj made our jaws drop with her experimental and stylish hairstyle. She went for three diagonal Dutch braids. She created the braids on the top of her head in a diagonal direction and looked chic. The first one, she started from the centre top and plaited it towards back in the diagonal direction. She kept the topmost braid thick and clean. The second braid, she created at the side, next to the first one. Her this braid was a little less thick than the first one. And then she made the final Dutch braid on the other side of her hair, keeping it thin and mini yet clear. Priya let loose her remaining tresses and looked fabulous.

Priya Mani Raj's Multiple Braids With Half Updo

Priya Mani Raj's this hairstyle is perfect for those who want to take their ponytail game up a notch. She created multiple tight braids at the front and then tied all her hair back into a high half ponytail. To create this hairstyle, she first divided her hair into multiple sections and then made multiple braids, on the centre and at the sides. The hairline between her braids added a nice texture and look to her hairstyle. She then tied the half section of her hair up into a high ponytail and let the remaining ones loose. With the help of curling iron, she added good soft waves to her hair and looked sassy.

So, what do you think about these braid hairstyles of Priya Mani Raj? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Priya Mani Raj's Instagram

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 16:00 [IST]