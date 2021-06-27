ENGLISH

    Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan Shows Interesting Ways To Kick Your Hair Bun Game Up A Notch

    By

    Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has been promoting her recently released film Sherni and so she has been treating our eyes with her spectacular looks. While her interesting sartorial picks have been making headlines, her creative takes on her hairstyles, are stealing all the limelight. For the recent two rounds, the actress went experimental with her hair and showed us interesting ways to kick our hair bun game up a notch. Created by hair stylist Shalaka, her both hair bun hairstyles looked super stylish and you definitely would want to copy it. So, let us take a closer look at her hairstyles and discuss it in detail.

    Vidya Balan's Hair Bun With A Printed Scarf

    Vidya Balan's hair bun hairstyle absolutely left us speechless. She wore a sleek bun while her printed scarf was the highlight of her hairstyle. To create the hairstyle, she first pulled back all her tresses into a sleek mid bun. The actress then covered her bun with a multi-coloured printed scarf. She tightly tied the knot to secure her bun and left the ends falling on her neck to add a chic vibe.

    Vidya Balan's Hair Bun With A Braid Headband

    Vidya Balan sported a neat and clean hair bun but it was her braid headband, that added stylish quotient. To create the hairstyle, she first parted her hair from the centre and then pulled them all back to form an elegant low bun, near the nape of her neck. The actress used a black net bun cover to cover her bun and then wore a braided headband on the top of her head.

    So, what do you think about these two hair bun hairstyles of Vidya Balan? Which one did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Vidya Balan's Instagram

    Story first published: Sunday, June 27, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
    Close