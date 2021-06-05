Just In
The Family Man 2 Actress Samantha Akkineni’s Fringe Dress Is The Summer Dress Reminder You Need
Samantha Akkineni won the social media and dedicated Family Man viewers with her performance as Raji, a terrorist in The Family Man 2. The actress who has worked in predominantly in Telugu films such as Majili and Jaanu, delivered a strong performance in Hindi cinema too with Family Man 2. The actress is also quite a fashion connoisseur and one of her dresses, which she wore a couple of months ago makes for a perfect summer wear. We have decoded this outfit of hers for you as a summer dress reminder.
So, Samantha wore a sleeveless dress for one of the photoshoots and looked stunning as ever. Her dress was splashed in the shade of green and featured gathered cinched bodice with slight overlapping detail. What also made this dress interesting was the fringe details at the hem, which made it look like a luxurious bohemian wear - a dress that Monique in the Netflix series, The Serpent would approve of. She was posed on a wooden cabinet with wild blossoming florals in her hand, and looked amazing.
She kept her look jewellery-free but as for her makeup, it was meticulously done. Samantha Akkineni sported a dewy makeup with minimal tones. The light-pink lip shade with cheekbones contoured in natural tone, Samantha looked as fresh as a daisy. The tresses were styled in a way that it gave cool dishevelled effect, which added to the refreshing touch. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Samantha Akkineni was a vision to behold. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.
Photographer Courtesy: E S H A A N G I R R I