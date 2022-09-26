Just In
Ananya Panday To Sonam Kapoor, 8 Easy Navratri Hairstyles To Steal From Bollywood Divas
Guys Navratri 2022 festival has begun and we are sure that you are super excited to show your practiced dance moves at the Navratri pandal! Now, assuming you are all-sorted with your ethnic wear to rock the Garba Raas but have you decided on how to style the hair? Because, you could be all decked up with a traditional outfit, jewelry, and makeup, but your Navratri outlook will be incomplete without a hairdo. Don't fret. Let leading beauties of Bollywood like Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, and others guide you over the easy Navratri hairstyles!
Image: Instagram
Here's a list of easy-to-do Navratri hairstyles flaunted by Bollywood divas which you can replicate to complete your Navratri look:
Textured Ponytail
Image: Instagram
A simple ponytail hairdo takes the crown of the easiest hairdo hands down. And it is fine to flaunt it as your Navratri hairstyle too! To glam up the regular ponytail, replicate Kriti Sanon's textured ponytail look. Create some waves at the ends with a hair curler or tongs. It also helps give a voluminous look to the ponytail!
Tie a ponytail the regular way and add a lovely maang tika to give the hairstyle an ethnic touch!
Side Parted Lob
Image: Instagram
Those with short hair or long bob can keep the tresses open and interesting! Ananya's side parted Lob hairdo looks chic and effortless. Blow dry the locks to add that extra volume. You can accentuate the short hairstyle by opting for some trendy hairpins by securing the side tresses with them!
Half Tied, Half Loose Tresses
Image: Instagram
This girl-next-door hairstyle is classic and will never go out of vogue. Part the hair in the middle and tie the braids at each side like Alia's. Secure the two braids together with a pin or band. If you are not opting for side braids, you can create waves at the sides and then secure them together. Elevate the side braids, locks, or back of the half-tied locks with hair accessories like beads, jeweled pins, or a lovely hair switch!
Sleek High Bun
Image: Instagram
For festivities like Navratri wherein your entire attention will be on matching the dance steps with your partner or group, you may not want the loose hair strands to come your way. In that case, go for a sleek high bun just like Sonam did! Tie the hair bun high and cover it with a fishnet bun accessory to keep the bun in place. Accentuate the hair bun with a jeweled hair accessory or good old gajra and rock your ethnic Navratri look!
Messy Bun
Image: Instagram
While a sleek bun keeps all the hair in place, a messy bun allows you to add that easy, extra-casual look. Janhvi's messy bun hairdo is very simple to create and looks chic as well. Tie the hair in a bun and leave a few hair strands open at the sides and a few from the bun. Use a backcombing method before tying the messy bun.
Bun With Flowers
Image: Instagram
A hair bun either messy or sleek; always make a go-to choice for an Indian ethnic outlook. Learn it from Alia Bhatt as she styled her hair in a low messy bun and added a classic touch to her bun hairdo with flowers. Pick either real flowers or go for a floral hair switch to accentuate the bun hairdo!
Fishtail Braid
Image: Instagram
Kiara Advani's fishtail braid hairdo is a perfect inspiration when you want to create a quintessential Indian look with a hairstyle. Tie a fishtail braid by taking in all the hairs at the back and include a coloured ribbon in between the braid (add the ribbon or string while braiding the locks like Kiara).
Elevate the fishtail braid by adding more hair accessories like a hairbow, hair switch, coloured string, etc. to amp up the ethnic hairdo!
Pigtail Braids
Image: Instagram
Replicate Mouni Roy's pigtail braids look to add an eccentric touch to your Navratri hairdo. Simply part the hair in the middle, and tie the regular braids, making sure to braid it till the hair tips. Secure the ends with a band. Accentuate the hairdo with a maang tika or a few floral accessories to add that eclectic, boho vibe!
