Cannes Film Festival 2021: Bella Hadid Gives Her Hair Bun A Stylish Modern Twist And Steals The Show Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Cannes, the biggest film festival of the year, is going on and our beloved celebrities are leaving no chance to impress us with their looks. All the celebrities showed off their stunning looks and dazzling hairstyles but Bella Hadid stood out the most for us. She sported a high hair bun to which she gave a stylish modern twist. Her hairstyle looked innovative, unique, and extraordinary. We absolutely loved her hairstyle and for us, it totally stole the show. Here's how you can copy her bun hairstyle in a few simple steps and elevate your style game. Take a look.

What you need

• Detangler comb

• Rat-tailed comb

• A few hair ties

• Bobby pins

• Curling iron

• Sectioning clip

• Heat protectant spray

• Hair spray

Steps to follow

• Comb your hair using the detangler comb to make sure that you don't have any tangles or knots in your hair.

• Now, with the sharp end of the rat-tailed comb, divide your hair into two parts from the centre.

• Neatly comb back all the hair and tie it into a high ponytail.

• Now, before creating the bun, take out a section of hair from below of your ponytail and secure it with a sectioning clip for later use.

• Next, grab the rest part of your ponytail, tease it to give a voluminous look, and wrap it around the base of your ponytail to form a bun.

• Use bobby pins to secure your bun into the place.

• Now, unclip the remaining section of your ponytail.

• Apply heat protectant spray on it before using a curling iron.

• Now, with the help of curling iron, add soft curls to that section of your hair.

• Once you are done with curls, spritz hair sprays on it to lock the curls.

• Twist that part of your hair and wrap it around your hair bun. This will give a stylish as well as messy effect to your hair bun.

• Use bobby pins to secure the ends. For clean effect, secure the ends just below your hair bun.

• Your hairstyle is now ready. Spritz some hair spray to ensure everything is set in place.

So, what do you think about this hairstyle of Bella Hadid from Cannes Film Festival 2021? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 8, 2021, 10:00 [IST]