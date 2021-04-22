Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, And Others Stylishly Celebrate The 40th Anniversary Show Of Michael Kors Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Michael Kors paid tribute to Broadway with his 40th anniversary show at the Theater District in New York. The designer presented his Fall 2021 collection with supermodels cat-walking for him with cars parked and the boards lit up in the backdrop. Supermodels including Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and others flaunted the outfits from Kors' eponymous brand. The palette opted for his latest 40th anniversary collection was mainly muted with occasional vibrant hues. The collection captured the understated glamour and followed classicism with leather, leopard prints, sequins, and furry silhouettes. We have decoded the 5 outfits from his collection.

Bella Hadid's Red Leather Coat

Bella Hadid's patent red leather coat was from the MK40 Reissue Capsule. Her attire was striking and featured a fine interplay of muted and glamour. Bella's outfit consisted of a plain matte polo-neck red dress that she teamed with a statement structured coat with slightly baggy sleeves. She teamed her ensemble with pointed red pumps, giving her look a complete red touch. As for her makeup, it was balanced with nude tones and the side-parted sleek hairdo completed her look.

Precious Lee's Fur Coat And Dress

An advocate for race and size diversity, Precious Lee was also invited to walk for Michael Kors' 40th anniversary show. The supermodel's attire was about refined glamour and she made a strong case for shades of grey. Precious also wore a polo-neck grey knitted dress that she teamed with a smart grey belt. She paired her dress with an exaggerated fur coat in grey and ivory hues. Precious Lee carried a smart grey clutch with her and sported grey-toned pumps, which matched with her attire. The makeup was marked by light pink lip shade, grey-toned smokey eye shadow, and the braided hairdo completed her look.

Helena Christensen's Embellished Dress

The seasoned Danish supermodel, Helena Christensen celebrated the 40th anniversary of the New York-based designer by walking for him in an intricately-done long dress. Helena wore a round-necked and full-sleeved bodycon dress that was highlighted by mirror-work and sequins in the shades of silver and black. It was a metallic number with a subtle slit and Helena paired it with a pair of silver sandals. The makeup was subtle with natural pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted sleek ponytail rounded out her look.

Ugbad Abdi's Golden Dress And Coat

Born in Somalia and raised in a Kenyan refugee camp and Iowa in United States, the American model, Ugbad Abdi also celebrated the success of designer. She wore a golden sequinned dress that was meticulously crafted and featured such a beautiful flowy silhouette. The model teamed her dress with an understated golden-beige long formal coat thereby adding an interesting dimension to her ensemble. She wore a hijab, which completed her look. The makeup was highlighted by glossy touches.

Naomi Campbell's All-Black Dress And Coat

The supermodel, Naomi Campbell closed the 40th anniversary show of Michael Kors and presented a classic black dress and coat - coat being the dominant part of Michael Kors' Fall 2021 collection. The supermodel wore a polo-neck sequinned black dress that was bodycon and full-sleeved and she teamed her fluid-metallic dress with a long black matte blazer. As for her makeup, she wore a light pink lip shade and smokey kohl. The middle-parted impeccable tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose outfit did you like the most? Let us know that.

Pictures Source: The Official Instagram of Michael Kors