Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Hair Bun Variations Of These 6 Divas You Must Try
When in hurry, just tie the hairs in a bun and you are all sorted. No kidding! A top knot AKA bun is easy, effortless, and chic. All you need is a band or a scrunchie and that's it. Formal, casual, or traditional, a bun hairdo is suitable for any and every look. What's more? A bun hairdo is a life-saver when you have a bad hair day!
Image: Instagram
Even your favorite Bollywood divas go for a chic and easy bun hairdo most of the time. Turns out buns are more of a beauty and style statement now!
Here are a few celebs-approved bun variations you must try to elevate your hairstyle preferences:
Ananya Panday in Chic Bun
Image: Instagram
For a casual, carefree outlook, take a cue from Ananya Panday's easy-to-style chic bun. Simply tie the ponytail halfway and leave the bottom tresses slightly messy and natural. If you want to keep the hairs in one place, then apply a hair spray or secure a few locks with a hairpin.
For off-shoulder dresses and casual wear tops, a top knot chic bun makes a stylish choice!
Deepika Padukone in Messy Bun
Image: Instagram
Is there anything that Dippy can't pull off? Nothing actually! Take a messy bun for instance. Deepika's super casual messy bun is super simple yet makes a style statement. Tie the hair in a low bun and that's it. The whole purpose of a messy bun is to look as natural as possible. The hair doesn't have to be all sleek or in place!
For a casual outlook, there is nothing a messy bun hairdo can't do. When in a hurry, go for a messy bun look!
Yami Gautam in Classic Messy Bun
Get inspired by Yami's classic bun hairdo. A classic bun is mostly secured at the nape of a neck and is mostly sleek. Yami added a casual twist to the classic bun by pulling out a few strands. A classic bun adds elegance and ladylike appeal!
A classic messy bun can make a perfect choice for a casual and contemporary look!
Sonam Kapoor in Traditional Bun
Image: Instagram
Sonam Kapoor styled her traditional Anarkali outfit with a sleek traditional bun. She kept the bun hairdo at a place with hairspray and a bun net cover. You can add volume to the tresses by tying the bun with hair extensions too.
Like Sonam, you can accentuate the traditional bun with hair accessories like a studded hairpin or flowers!
Kiara Advani in Ethnic Bun
Image: Instagram
For your ethnic costume styling, go for a sleek bun hairstyle like Kiara's. She looked pretty and graceful in a chic contemporary saree and styled her hair in a classic bun. The middle-parted hair bun with a slight fluff at the bottom was a perfect depiction of classic meet contemporary hairstyle!
Alia Bhatt in Man Bun
Image: Instagram
Don't go by the name alone. Because a man bun can be flaunted by men and women. Alia looked super chic in a man bun to elevate her cocktail dress outfit. A man bun simply requires you to tie the hair in a half bun and leave the half tresses open. The man bun looks edgy and quirky!
