Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Hair Bun Variations Of These 6 Divas You Must Try

Ananya Panday in Chic Bun Image: Instagram For a casual, carefree outlook, take a cue from Ananya Panday's easy-to-style chic bun. Simply tie the ponytail halfway and leave the bottom tresses slightly messy and natural. If you want to keep the hairs in one place, then apply a hair spray or secure a few locks with a hairpin. For off-shoulder dresses and casual wear tops, a top knot chic bun makes a stylish choice!

Deepika Padukone in Messy Bun Image: Instagram Is there anything that Dippy can't pull off? Nothing actually! Take a messy bun for instance. Deepika's super casual messy bun is super simple yet makes a style statement. Tie the hair in a low bun and that's it. The whole purpose of a messy bun is to look as natural as possible. The hair doesn't have to be all sleek or in place! For a casual outlook, there is nothing a messy bun hairdo can't do. When in a hurry, go for a messy bun look!

Yami Gautam in Classic Messy Bun Get inspired by Yami's classic bun hairdo. A classic bun is mostly secured at the nape of a neck and is mostly sleek. Yami added a casual twist to the classic bun by pulling out a few strands. A classic bun adds elegance and ladylike appeal! A classic messy bun can make a perfect choice for a casual and contemporary look!

Sonam Kapoor in Traditional Bun Image: Instagram Sonam Kapoor styled her traditional Anarkali outfit with a sleek traditional bun. She kept the bun hairdo at a place with hairspray and a bun net cover. You can add volume to the tresses by tying the bun with hair extensions too. Like Sonam, you can accentuate the traditional bun with hair accessories like a studded hairpin or flowers!

Kiara Advani in Ethnic Bun Image: Instagram For your ethnic costume styling, go for a sleek bun hairstyle like Kiara's. She looked pretty and graceful in a chic contemporary saree and styled her hair in a classic bun. The middle-parted hair bun with a slight fluff at the bottom was a perfect depiction of classic meet contemporary hairstyle!