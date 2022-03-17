Tea Rinse For Hair: Is It Good For Hair Breakage? Hair Care oi-Amritha K

Well, the benefits of tea are many, from energising you at the end of a workday to strengthening your hair with a wash; the list goes on. One such use/benefit of tea is hair rinses; intrigued?

Tea can be used to wash your hair, a simple DIY thing that goes a long way. The tea rinse is a simple at-home treatment that helps the health and appearance of hair and scalp. The type of tea you use for your rinse and your method will determine your results.

Green and black tea are packed with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antibacterial properties that naturally enhance hair health.

As a result of their high caffeine content, black tea and green tea are the most commonly used tea rinses since they can promote hair growth and prevent shedding. Furthermore, they help enhance colour and add shine to the hair. Furthermore, the flavonoids in tea may also aid hair growth.

Benefits Of Tea Rinse For Hair

1. Acts as a natural hair dye:

Black tea can refresh darker hair colours. So black tea is a natural alternative to add extra black colour to your hair between colouring sessions.

2. Moisturises dry hair:

In the opinion of experts, green tea contains a significant amount of panthenol, which is a B vitamin. A moisturising agent, panthenol keeps strands hydrated and healthy.

3. Manages hair loss:

Green tea's caffeine and polyphenols have been shown to fight hair loss. Researchers have also demonstrated that Epigallocatechin-3-gallate found in green tea can prevent hair loss in people with alopecia.

4. Improves shine:

It has been found that black and green tea can add lustre to dull hair.

5. Promotes a healthy scalp:

In addition to their antioxidant properties, black and green tea are great for soothing irritated scalps. The polyphenols in green tea have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. They can be beneficial to the scalp when applied topically and fight dandruff.

How To Make Tea Rinse For Hair?

Ingredients:

Use green for treating dandruff and hair growth and black for hair loss and shedding

Water

A spray bottle

Directions:

Boil 2 cups of water.

Steep 4 black or green tea bags in the water for at least 1 hour - make sure the tea has cooled.

Pour the tea into a clean spray bottle.

Wash your hair with shampoo.

Towel dry your hair.

Apply a small amount of tea to your scalp and hair, then massage it.

Put on a shower cap or plastic bag for up to 60 minutes.

Then rinse your hair with lukewarm water.

End with using a deep conditioner to lock in the moisture.

How Often Can You Do A Tea Rinse?

Tea rinses are an easy DIY hair remedy, as long as you remember to prepare them in advance. It is recommended to rinse with black tea once a week, and you can use any type of black tea. Anything more than that could dry out your hair.

