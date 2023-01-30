Potato Juice For Hair: Benefits And How To Use It For Strong, Long Hair Hair Care oi-Amritha K

There is no doubt that maintaining healthy hair has become increasingly difficult in recent years. The best way to maintain healthy hair is by using natural ingredients. This gives positive results without causing damage.

In addition, rather than using too many natural ingredients, it is best to concentrate on one remedy that can cure almost all hair problems, don't you think? Potato juice is one of the best natural remedies available for treating almost any hair problem.

Potatoes provide a variety of nutrients and starch needed for hair care. When mixed with other ingredients, they provide the best results when it comes to tackling other hair issues [1].

In this article, we will discuss some of the ways to use potato juice to combat all hair-related problems. Read on for more information on the benefits of potato juice for hair.

Potato Juice For Hair: Are There Any Benefits?

With the high starch content in potato juice, excess oil in your hair can be removed, as well as bleaching properties, which make it ideal for dyeing or lightening your hair [2]. On the other hand, potato juice is inexpensive and readily available, making it all the more suitable to use at least three times a month.

You can use raw potato juice in your hair to strengthen the roots and add volume to your strands. So, what are you waiting for?

Here are some reasons why potato juice is necessary for hair:

Benefits of potato juice for hair:

Using potato juice on your scalp will help maintain a healthy pH level, clean and nourish your scalp, preventing dandruff and other fungal problems [3].

In addition to being rich in various vitamins and minerals, potatoes also contribute to the health and shine of your hair [4].

Potato juice is very beneficial for restoring collagen, which is essential for the proper growth of hair strands. Collagen is the building block of hair, and this protein is very essential in order to ensure that hair grows quickly.

Also, potato juice promotes hair follicle growth, prevents hair thinning, and provides nourishment for the follicles [5].

Compounds present in potatoes bind with oxygen to strengthen hair strands, thus preventing hair loss.

Ways To Use Potato Juice For Hair

1. For hair growth

Is your hair feeling thin? Potato juice is one of the best remedies for this problem. Apply this healthy vegetable juice to your hair like oil and rinse thoroughly with warm water. The properties present in the juice will promote hair growth. For best results, repeat this remedy twice a month.

2. For hair loss

Potato juice can be used to treat hair loss. Mix 50 ml of potato juice with 10 ml of coconut oil and 5 ml of olive oil. Apply this juice to your hair and scalp and wrap your head with a hot towel for 15 minutes.

3. To treat dry hair

Dry hair can be treated with the help of potato juice. To 50 ml of potato juice, add 9 ml of aloe vera gel. Mix the ingredients and then apply it to your hair like oil from scalp to the tips. Rinse after 15 minutes.

4. For oily scalp

You can get rid of excessive oil in your scalp and hair by rinsing them with a mixture of potato and rice water. The starch present in both of these ingredients will help clean your hair.

5. For grey hair

Do you know that potato juice can help camouflage gray hair? The starches in the vegetable act as a natural colourant, and have been used as a dye alternative for fabrics for centuries.

It has also been shown that if used consistently, it can also darken gray hair very effectively. Use potato juice to rinse shampoo out of your hair rather than water. You will notice a noticeable change in your hair colour in 3 weeks. This home remedy will also soften your hair.

How To Make Potato Juice For Hair

Wash a medium-sized potato thoroughly under running water.

Grate the potato.

Using a moist cloth, squeeze the juice out of the grated potato.

In a container, collect the juice.

Use a cotton pad to apply it to your scalp and length.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 11:31 [IST]