Just In
- 1 hr ago Top Winter Dating Ideas That Will Keep Your Relationship Warm
- 1 hr ago Healthy Drinks For Kids That Is Not Water
- 4 hrs ago ABHA Health Card By Indian Govt: Benefits, How To Apply And Download Your ABHA Card
- 12 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 18 January 2023: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Price Hike Alert: Maruti Suzuki Hikes Prices Of Nexa Cars – XL6, Baleno, Ciaz & Ignis
- Movies Anupamaa: THIS Couple To Get DIVORCED Ahead Of Maya's Entry In Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Show?
- News Hindu hater TN MP Thirumavalavan seeks vote for Bigg Boss Tamil candidate Vikraman ahead of finale
- Finance Motilal Oswal Bullish On 6 High-Quality Real Estate Stocks, Assigns Buy For Up To 59% Return
- Sports Rohit Sharma goes without an ODI Hundred in Three Years, When Will it End?
- Travel Beer Lover? Know Where To Get The Best Beer In The World
- Education Zooming a career on Air: RJ, DJ, and VJ
- Technology Realme C35 vs Realme 9i: Affordable 4G Smartphones Compared
DIY Herbal Hair Oil Recipe For Dandruff, Hair Growth And Dry Hair
Besides making your hair stronger from the root, oiling them makes it silkier to touch, as well as promoting movement and bounce. Using hot appliances such as blow dryers or curling irons can make your hair frizzy and dry.
Using DIY hair oils increases the thickness, smoothness, and shine of your hair. Massage your scalp and oil your hair improves blood circulation and stimulates your hair follicles. Your hair can benefit from carrier oils such as coconut, almond, castor, hibiscus, jojoba, and argan oils [1].
Further, since these oils are entirely homemade by you, you will not have to worry about unwanted chemicals seeping into your hair.
Let's examine the DIY herbal hair oil for dandruff, hair growth, and dry hair.
DIY Herbal Hair Oil Recipes
Oil application is an effective way to get nourishing herbs and nutrients right to the hair roots, where they can strengthen and nourish your hair, overall. Considering 60 percent of what we apply to our bodies is absorbed, oil application gives benefit your hair greatly [2].
DIY Herbal Hair Oil For Dandruff
Ingredients: Moringa oil, cedarwood oil, lavender oil and lemon essential oil.
Directions:
- Take 100ml moringa oil and add 15 drops of cedarwood essential oil, 15 drops of lavender essential oil and 10 drops of lemon essential oil.
- Apply a small amount to the scalp.
- Ideally, you should leave it on overnight or for at least 20 minutes.
- Then wash with a mild shampoo.
You can use cedarwood essential oil to unclog follicles and boost circulation, lavender essential oil has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties and lemon essential oil in order to restore the pH of your hair to its natural state [3].
Experts recommend never to use coconut oil for dandruff as that can increase flakiness.
DIY Herbal Hair Oil For Dry Hair
Ingredients: Frankincense essential oil, carrot seed oil and geranium oil.
Directions:
- Blend 100ml with 15 drops of frankincense essential oil, 10 drops of carrot seed oil, and 15 drops of geranium essential oil.
- Apply to your scalp and hair.
- Allow it to sit for ten to fifteen minutes.
- Use a mild shampoo and cold water to wash it off.
The frankincense essential oil helps to treat dryness, carrot seed oil contains antioxidants and anti-ageing properties, and geranium oil helps to balance your hormones.
DIY Herbal Hair Oil For Hair Growth
Ingredients: Olive oil, castor oil and rosemary oil.
Directions:
- Combine one tablespoon of olive oil with one teaspoon of castor oil and two drops of rosemary and lavender essential oils.
- Make use of a hot towel to steam your hair, in order to penetrate the root and shaft of your hair with the blend.
- After 20 minutes, shampoo your hair.
- Apply one or two drops of lavender essential oil diluted with a teaspoon of water all over your hair after shampooing.
When it comes to stimulating hair growth, olive oil, castor oil, and rosemary oil are a godsend.
- hair careNatural Haircare Tips To Manage Dry Hair In Men
- hair care8 Daily Habits That Cause Hair Fall; What To Do For It
- hair careAloe Vera For Your Hair: 3 Ways To Use It
- hair careShraddha Kapoor DIY Haircare: Her Secret Hair Pack Recipe Is A Must-have
- hair careSara Ali Khan’s Haircare Routine ‘Takes Guts’: 2 Ways To Use It For Dandruff And Hair Loss
- hair careCarrot For Haircare: 3 Ways To Use Carrot For Hair Growth And Thickness
- hair care3 Honey-Based Hair Masks For Shiny, Frizz Free Hair
- hair careA 5-Step Haircare Routine That Is Soothing And Gives You Glossy, Shiny Hair
- skin care3 Natural Ways To Use Pineapple For Skin Care And Hair Care
- hair careMalaika Arora’s Haircare Recipe: Get Healthy Hair In Just 6 Steps!
- hair careHow To Blow Dry Your Hair At Home: A Five-Step Guide For People With Straight Hair
- hair careAre You Over 40? These Haircare Tips Are Going To Be Your Saviour!