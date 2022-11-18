Are You Over 40? These Haircare Tips Are Going To Be Your Saviour! Hair Care oi-Amritha K

If you want to have healthy hair, you have to put some effort into it. So don't just think that healthy hair is merely an indulgence rather than a necessity.

While maintaining good hair does require some effort, you do not have to visit the salon every time to ensure your hair is healthy and thriving. Many good hair care practices can be performed at home. Read on to see some effective haircare tips for people over 40.

Haircare Tips For People Over 40

As you reach the 4-0 mark in years, your hair begins to thin and lose its lustre. But it also means that it is time to modify your hair routine. So here are some haircare tips for people over 40.

Tip 1: The first step should be to consume a well-balanced diet that includes carrots, peanuts, spinach, and guava for biotin, citrus fruits, bell peppers, and berries for vitamin C, avocados, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, almonds, and walnuts for vitamin E, beef, lentils, oats, spinach, raisins, and figs for iron and zinc, and salmon, flax seeds, and canola oil for Omega 3 fatty acids [1].

Tip 2: Consider including supplements such as biotin, amino acids, vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, and B12, folic acid, iron, zinc, vitamins C, E, and D3, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Tip 3: Once a week, massage your hair with oil after cleansing, exfoliating, and nourishing your scalp to improve blood circulation, stimulate hair growth, and ensure the even distribution of natural hair oils [2].

Tip 4: It is recommended that you use weekly hair masks to moisturise your scalp and hair. Keeping your body hydrated and getting adequate sleep are also important factors.

Tip 5: Use lukewarm or cold water after applying the conditioner to avoid excessively drying the hair shaft [3].

Tip 6: Air dry the hair after showering or use cold air while blow drying to avoid excessively drying the hair shaft.

Tip 7: Do not over-shampoo your hair; two to three times a week is sufficient, and avoid products containing sulphates and parabens.

Tip 8: Choose natural colours that will not dry out your scalp, and keep a gap between appointments to allow your scalp to breathe [4].

On A Final Note...

Once you cross your 40s, your hair will stop growing like it used to, but that doesn't mean you have to give up haircare completely. On the other hand, haircare after 40 is increasingly important. Consider the steps mentioned above for healthy, glowing skin.

