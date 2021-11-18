Hair Loss In Teenagers: What To Do Hair Care oi-Amritha K

Hair loss is a total nightmare, be it when you are 60 or 18. And at 18, it is a bit more stressful when all you can see is your hair taking over your floors, bathrooms, bedsheets, combs - basically everywhere you go! If I had a nickel for the number of times, I had wished for my hair to stay on my scalp but everywhere else, I would have become a billionaire by now, probably.

Hair loss during adolescence can be a sign of illness or poor nutrition. There are also medicines and treatments that cause hair loss [1]. You can even lose your hair if you wear hairstyles all the time (like braids). And that's not fun. Hair loss during the teen years is usually temporary. The hair usually grows back after the problem that caused it is fixed.

Along with the 'stress' of embracing your teen-age, the stress of hair loss can be often traumatic [2]. Today, we look at some of the best ways a teenager can take care of their hair fall issues.

Teenage Hair Loss Solutions

1. Manage your stress

Engage in healthy practices to reduce stress. Make sure you exercise, meditate, get lots of sleep, and plan some fun into your schedule. You may want to incorporate yoga into your schedule.

2. Eat healthily

Healthy hair growth depends on eating proteins, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats. Avoid fad diets and cleanses, which can make your hair fall out.

3. Take a hair growth supplement

You can fill in any gaps in your diet with supplements. Talk to your doctor before choosing the right supplement for you.

4. See a doctor

If you're not sure what's causing your hair loss, talk to your doctor. A doctor can find out if your hair loss is caused by an underlying issue and prescribe a treatment.

Some doctors suggest using baby shampoo, washing your hair only once a day, and lathering gently if you're losing your hair. Also, don't rub your hair too hard with a towel. Many hair experts suggest air drying your hair instead of blow-drying it. Use a low-heat setting if you insist on using a blow dryer.

You shouldn't style your hair while it's wet, let it air dry. Try not to tease or backcomb your hair because they can damage it. Lastly, be careful when you use chemicals like straighteners or colour treatments. Avoid getting chemical treatments too often.

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 17:59 [IST]