Dry Hair In Men: Causes And How To Manage It?

Men and women of all ages are prone to having dry and brittle hair - dry hair affects both genders equally. The changes you make to your hair care routine may help you get rid of the dryness, but dry hair may also indicate underlying health conditions.

Men with curly or coily hair are especially susceptible to dry hair. This is because sebum (natural oil produced by hair follicles) cannot reach the ends of the hair as easily as it can in straight or wavy hair. Find out about the probable causes of dry hair in men and what you can do to prevent it.

Causes Of Dry Hair In Men

1. Excessive shampooing

Shampooing too frequently can strip the hair of its protective oils and result in dryness. Men with curly and coily hair are especially prone to dryness. How often you need to use shampoo depends on your hair type. If your hair is dry, you may want to try shampooing it every third day [1].

2. Sun exposure

UV radiation can also cause damage to the outer layer of your hair, called the cuticle. The cuticle protects your hair's inner layers and helps to seal in moisture. Your hair can become dry or brittle when the cuticle becomes damaged [2].

3. Less sebum oil

Like the rest of your body, the skin on your scalp also produces sebum oil. This will help to keep your scalp and hair moisturized as well as hydrated. However, since your hair does not produce any natural oils, it is dependent on the sebum oil produced by your scalp. Therefore, your hair can become dull and dry if your scalp cannot produce sufficient amounts of oil.

4. Heating tools

Using heating tools, such as hairdryers and hair stylers, is extremely harmful to your hair. Since these tools use heat to shape and style your hair, they may damage the cuticles. As a consequence, your hair becomes brittle and dull [3].

5. Hot water

Hot water has a similar effect on your hair as a heating device. It damages the cuticles and makes the hair more brittle. If you have the habit of washing your hair with hot water, you may experience hair fall and dryness. Cold or slightly warm water is a safer option.

6. Hair products

Hair products containing harsh ingredients may cause your hair to become dry. Avoid products that contain short-chain alcohols, such as isopropyl alcohol, propanol, and propyl alcohol [4].

7. Thyroid dysfunction

The thyroid gland is located in the front of your neck and produces hormones that regulate your metabolism. Hair growth is stimulated by thyroid hormones acting on stem cells within the hair follicles. Hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can both adversely affect your hair growth and result in dry and brittle hair [5].

8. Chlorinated water

Regular exposure to chlorinated water can reduce the amount of natural oil in your hair.

9. Hair dye

This is another cause of brittle, dry hair. In comparison to virgin hair, coloured hair requires a great deal more attention and care. This is because the bleaching agent used in hair dyes damages your hair by destroying its protein structure [6].

How To Manage Dry Hair In Men?

Here are a few home remedies you can use to keep your hair hydrated [7]:

Less shampoo: Try reducing your shampooing frequency to two or three times per week if your hair tends to be dry. You may benefit from switching to a shampoo that is specifically designed for dry hair.

Try reducing your shampooing frequency to two or three times per week if your hair tends to be dry. You may benefit from switching to a shampoo that is specifically designed for dry hair. Use cool water : Cool water may help your hair retain moisture while you are washing it.

: Cool water may help your hair retain moisture while you are washing it. Consider using leave-in conditioners : Leave-in conditioners are applied to your hair for 20 to 30 minutes, and they serve as a moisturizing agent.

: Leave-in conditioners are applied to your hair for 20 to 30 minutes, and they serve as a moisturizing agent. Change your brush : Both boar bristle brushes and nylon brushes have close-spaced bristles. In addition to stimulating your scalp, these bristles can distribute oil throughout your hair.

: Both boar bristle brushes and nylon brushes have close-spaced bristles. In addition to stimulating your scalp, these bristles can distribute oil throughout your hair. Allow to air dry: You should let your hair air dry in order to prevent damaging heat from drying your hair. Consider using the lowest heat setting when blow-drying your hair.

Oil massage: Whether it is dry skin or dry hair, oil provides relief from dry hair. Give yourself an oil massage the night before you plan to shampoo your hair. Use carrier oil such as coconut oil, sunflower oil, olive oil, or argan oil to massage the scalp and moisturize the hair.

What Happens If You Do Not Treat Dry Hair In Men?

Your dry hair would become even more damaged and prone to breakage if it were not treated.

You may experience a significant amount of hair loss.

A dry scalp may result in dandruff and other severe infections such as seborrheic dermatitis [8].

You will experience itchy, dry patches of skin on your scalp.

In addition to itchiness, you may also experience inflammation of the scalp.

If you do not treat your dry hair while it is still possible, you may become bald.

On A Final Note...

Hair dryness can be an indicator of an underlying health condition. If not paid attention, it may lead to something serious. You can improve the health of your hair by following healthy lifestyle habits such as eating a balanced diet and exercising.

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 9:51 [IST]