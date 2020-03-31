Enjoy Tangle-Free Curly Hair With These Smart Hacks

Divide And Conquer Washing curly hair is the part where we make major mistakes. We put too little product and are rub the product too aggressively. As a result, when you step out of the shower your hair is a tangled mess. To keep your hair tangle-free, brush your hair before wash and while washing section your hair and apply the product. Be very gentle with your hair and do not forget to condition your hair. When you are done washing, don't dry your hair aggressively. Use an old t-shirt to remove the excess water.

Detangling, as would know, is the saviour for your hair. That is because as soon as you overlook, the curly hair will have nasty tangles and knots. And as you go about your day, the issue gets worse. So, keep a detangler with you all the time. Your regular hairs brush won't help your hair.

Don’t Leave The Curls Wild And Free We know how convenient it is to wash your hair and be on the go. It saves you a lot of time and efforts, right? Well, wrong. Leaving your curly hair and especially wet hair is a grave mistake. Your hair will be a mess in no time. So, do not step out with open tresses, no matter how tempting it is.

Oil Rinse, Maybe! Dryness in the hair is another reason for the tangles. It is, therefore, advised to keep the curly hair moisturised. All the time. An oil rinse can solve the issue of dry curly hair. To give your hair an oil rinse, you need wet hair. So, after you have a shower (with the shampoo and conditioner), apply any oil of your choice on the hair. Leave it be or quickly rinse your hair. This will add a slippery touch to your manes and ensure your hair does not get tangled. Note: Make sure to thoroughly wash your hair the next time after oil rinse to get the oil completely off your tresses.

Know Thy Hairstyles We have already discussed how leaving your hair open is a bad idea. Styling your hair in a hairstyle that sets your hair in place is a great way to prevent your hair from getting tangled. Try different hairstyles and find the one or the ones for you. Detangle and style your hair and you don't have to worry about the knots and tangles.