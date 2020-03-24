How To Curl Short Hair Using A Curling Iron Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Short hair is amazing. Easy to manage and less time-taking on those busy mornings. But let's be real. It is quite difficult to style short hair. There are very few hairstyles that you can play with when it comes to short hair. Long, thick tresses are definitely more versatile when it comes to styling. And to be honest, having short hair was easier when the whole world was going gaga over super-sleek and straight hair. Just a few swipes of the flat iron and you are ready to flaunt your trendy hairstyle. But with the change in hair trends, curly hair is the hottest new trend and has been for the last couple of years. Wait! All you short hair ladies, no need to worry. With a proper technique and some practice, you can hop on the curly hair bandwagon and enjoy the wavy and curly tresses.

The easiest way to curl your short hair is to use a curling iron. If you have an option, choose the curling iron with the thinnest wand. It will be easier to loop the hair around the wand. Also, the ideal length to curl your short hair smoothly is shoulder-length. If you are looking for a way to perfectly curl your short hair and try a different hairdo with bouncy texture, here is how you can do it.

How To Curl Short Hair Using A Curling Iron- Step-by-step Guide

Step 1: Wash your hair

Start by washing your hair. Clear hair makes it easier to style it. They are fuller-looking and have a better grip. Do not use hair products that make your hair flat and super-smooth. Let your hair air dry completely before starting to curl it. The second day after wash gives you the best hair texture to work with.

Step 2: Use heat protectant spray

Heat-styling can do a lot of damage to your hair. To prevent this damage, use some heat protecting spray all over your hair. This adds a protective layer on your hair and prevents it from burning and becoming frizzy.

Step 3: Use a clip to section your hair

Sectioning the hair is vital. It gives you a definite plan and makes it easier for you to curl the hair. Use a clip to tie the upper and front section of your hair. This gives you an opportunity to work with the hair at back easily.

Step 4: Take a small section and begin to curl

The section of hair your take matters, especially in case of short hair. Take as small a section as possible. This will give you more defined curls. Take a small section of the hair and wrap it around the curling wand.

Step 5: Hold on for a few seconds and release

Hold the hair in the wand for 5-10 seconds and release. Make sure not to touch the hair as it will be hot. Curl every alternate section of hair in opposite directions. It gives you a more refined and natural look.

Step 6: Straighten the front hair at the end

When one layer of the hair is done, take the clip out, free another layer and clip the hair back again. Now you have a new layer of hair to work with. Repeat the process. Section-by-section, curl each layer of your hair. Move from back to the front. Curl the front hair at the end.

Step 7: Run your fingers through the curls

Now that you have curled all of your hair, give it a few minutes to cool down. Once it is done, run your fingers through your hair to loosen the curls. And you are done! Enjoy your beautiful curly hair.