ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Deal With Monsoon Hair Problems That We Are All Too Familiar With

    By

    Monsoon season keeps us on our toes. It's hard to decide whether we are more in anticipation of the monsoon for the relief it provides from the summer heatwave or can't wait for it to get over thanks to all the hair problems it brings. With the onset of monsoon season, we start noticing the change in our hair. Unfortunately, this change is for the worst. Monsoon hits the hair hard and often comes with problems like frizzy hair, static hair, itchy scalp, dandruff and the list goes on.

    But, all is not lost! To keep your jolly monsoon spirit up, we have come up with the best solutions to deal with the most common monsoon hair problems. Without further ado, let's dive in.

    Array

    Frizzy Hair

    Frizzy hair is most common in the monsoon season and we can blame the humidity for it. The moisture in the air gets absorbed by your hair leaving it frizzy and unmanageable.

    To tackle the frizziness, conditioning your hair is the key. Conditioner tames your hair by locking in the moisture and makes it smooth, shiny and frizz-free. So, after every wash, make sure to condition your hair.

    Array

    Oily Scalp

    The monsoon season makes your scalp and hair extremely dry. Your scalp make up for it by producing excess sebum that ends up making your scalp oily and irritated.

    A moisturising hair wash routine is your best bet at beating oily scalp. Use a hydrating shampoo to cleanse your scalp and hair thoroughly and follow it up with a hydrating conditioner.

    Monsoon Hair Care Mistakes That You Didn't Know You Were Making

    Array

    Itchy Scalp

    During the monsoon season, your scalp attracts more dirt and grime than usual. This is mainly because of the rising humidity levels. It also becomes a breeding ground for bacterial infestation. All that build-up leads to an itchy scalp that can be your worse nightmare.

    Use an antibacterial shampoo to wash your hair and clean. Also, remember never to put the conditioner on your scalp. It will make the situation worse.

    Array

    Hairfall

    Hairfall is a major problem in monsoon. You might notice an extensive increase in your hairfall during the rainy reason. Well, you can thank the constant rain showers(which are acidic, to be honest) and the humid in the air that weakens the roots of your hair and aggravates the hairfall.

    To protect your hair, you need to strengthen your roots and what better way than a hot oil massage to do that! Once or twice a week, use coconut oil, almond oil or olive oil to massage your scalp and nourish your hair.

    Common Beauty Problems During Monsoon With Their Home Remedies

    Array

    Damaged Hair

    The acidic rainwater and rising humidity level in the air coupled with unintentional hair care mistakes leaves our hair dry and damaged. Following a proper hair care routine helps to cushion that damage. Eat healthily, avoid hot showers, pay attention to the products you put on your hair and scalp and use a DIY hair mask once in a while to keep your hair strong and beautiful, and prevent monsoon hair damage.

    More MONSOON News

    Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue