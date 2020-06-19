How To Deal With Monsoon Hair Problems That We Are All Too Familiar With Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Monsoon season keeps us on our toes. It's hard to decide whether we are more in anticipation of the monsoon for the relief it provides from the summer heatwave or can't wait for it to get over thanks to all the hair problems it brings. With the onset of monsoon season, we start noticing the change in our hair. Unfortunately, this change is for the worst. Monsoon hits the hair hard and often comes with problems like frizzy hair, static hair, itchy scalp, dandruff and the list goes on.

But, all is not lost! To keep your jolly monsoon spirit up, we have come up with the best solutions to deal with the most common monsoon hair problems. Without further ado, let's dive in.

Frizzy Hair Frizzy hair is most common in the monsoon season and we can blame the humidity for it. The moisture in the air gets absorbed by your hair leaving it frizzy and unmanageable. To tackle the frizziness, conditioning your hair is the key. Conditioner tames your hair by locking in the moisture and makes it smooth, shiny and frizz-free. So, after every wash, make sure to condition your hair. Oily Scalp The monsoon season makes your scalp and hair extremely dry. Your scalp make up for it by producing excess sebum that ends up making your scalp oily and irritated. A moisturising hair wash routine is your best bet at beating oily scalp. Use a hydrating shampoo to cleanse your scalp and hair thoroughly and follow it up with a hydrating conditioner. Monsoon Hair Care Mistakes That You Didn't Know You Were Making Itchy Scalp During the monsoon season, your scalp attracts more dirt and grime than usual. This is mainly because of the rising humidity levels. It also becomes a breeding ground for bacterial infestation. All that build-up leads to an itchy scalp that can be your worse nightmare. Use an antibacterial shampoo to wash your hair and clean. Also, remember never to put the conditioner on your scalp. It will make the situation worse. Hairfall Hairfall is a major problem in monsoon. You might notice an extensive increase in your hairfall during the rainy reason. Well, you can thank the constant rain showers(which are acidic, to be honest) and the humid in the air that weakens the roots of your hair and aggravates the hairfall. To protect your hair, you need to strengthen your roots and what better way than a hot oil massage to do that! Once or twice a week, use coconut oil, almond oil or olive oil to massage your scalp and nourish your hair. Common Beauty Problems During Monsoon With Their Home Remedies Damaged Hair The acidic rainwater and rising humidity level in the air coupled with unintentional hair care mistakes leaves our hair dry and damaged. Following a proper hair care routine helps to cushion that damage. Eat healthily, avoid hot showers, pay attention to the products you put on your hair and scalp and use a DIY hair mask once in a while to keep your hair strong and beautiful, and prevent monsoon hair damage.