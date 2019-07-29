Heat Protectant: How Does It Work And How To Use It Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Never skip heat protectant spray while heat-styling your hair! You might have heard this advice dozens of times by now. And many of you must have invested in a heat protectant spray as well. For starters, a good decision! While styling your hair is fun, it is always a wise decision to take some precautions to prevent the hair damage that might occur when you use heat-styling tools to style your hair.

But have you ever wondered why you need a heat protectant spray? Does it really protect your hair? Is it safe to use a heat protectant spray regularly? Through this article we've tried to answer all of these questions and help you understand the importance of heat protectant for your hair. Let's start, shall we?

How Does Heat Protectant Protect Your Hair

Just like your skin needs moisturising, your hair needs it too. A heat protectant spray helps you do that. Dry hair can cause a lot of hair damage and that is what a heat protectant prevents. It moisturises your hair and creates a protective layer on your hair that strengthens the hair and prevents loss of moisture and any possible damage from the harsh temperatures of your styling tools.

Basically, a heat protectant spray contains various vitamins, fatty acids and silicones to nourish your hair. The silicones present in the heat protectant form a barrier between your hair shaft and the heat applied and thus prevents damage from it. The silicones that are usually present in a heat protectant are cyclomethicone and dimethicone.

A heat protectant spray works like a conditioner for your hair that makes your skin soft, smooth and shiny. Hence, it isn't a step you want to skip while styling your hair.

Now that you know that a heat protectant spray really works, let's know how exactly to use it.

How To Use A Heat Protectant Spray

A heat protectant spray can be used both on dry and wet hair, but it is best to use it on wet hair. If you're going to style your hair after a wash, it's better to apply the heat protectant spray on the freshly washed hair, wait for your hair to get dry and then proceed with styling your hair. Make sure to use a conditioner while washing your hair. Also, always wait for the hair to get dry before you begin styling it.

Additionally, for the excessively dry hair, top off the heat protectant spray with a nourishing serum. This helps to add to the effect of the heat protectant and moisturise and protect your hair in a better way.

How Often Should You Use A Heat Protectant Spray

How many times you should use a heat protectant spray is directly related to the number of times you use heat styling products on your hair. And this shouldn't be more than twice a week.

Excessive heat can damage your hair to the point of no return. So, it is better to keep its usage to minimum. Also, the quality of tools you use has a direct impact on your hair as well. In short, use good styling tools, keep its usage to twice a week and protect your hair with a heat protectant before styling it.

Natural Heat Protectants That Prevent Hair Damage

While store-bought heat protectant spray work amazingly well to protect your hair, these can be harmful in the long run. So, here are some natural ingredients that can be used to protect your hair.

Coconut oil - A well-known oil for nourishing that hair, coconut oil seeps deep into the hair shafts to keep your hair hydrated and prevent the moisture loss from the hair to give you strong, shiny and bouncy hair. [1]

A well-known oil for nourishing that hair, coconut oil seeps deep into the hair shafts to keep your hair hydrated and prevent the moisture loss from the hair to give you strong, shiny and bouncy hair. Olive oil - Rich in vitamins, olive oil adds moisture to your hair and makes it soft. It is an excellent ingredient to use as a heat protectant to prevent your hair from the damage done by heat. [2]

Rich in vitamins, olive oil adds moisture to your hair and makes it soft. It is an excellent ingredient to use as a heat protectant to prevent your hair from the damage done by heat. Grape seed oil - Grape seed oil is rich in vitamin E and linoleic acid and has a high smoke point that helps to nourish and protect the hair. It, therefore, can be used as a heat protectant for the hair. [3]

Grape seed oil is rich in vitamin E and linoleic acid and has a high smoke point that helps to nourish and protect the hair. It, therefore, can be used as a heat protectant for the hair. Avocado oil - Avocado oil is a nourishing oil that helps to tackle the issue of dry and damaged hair. Besides, it helps to prevent the hair from the damage done by the harmful rays of the sun.[3]

View Article References [1] India, M. (2003). Effect of mineral oil, sunflower oil, and coconut oil on prevention of hair damage.j, Cosmet. Sci,54, 175-192. [2] Gorzynik-Debicka, M., Przychodzen, P., Cappello, F., Kuban-Jankowska, A., Marino Gammazza, A., Knap, N., … Gorska-Ponikowska, M. (2018). Potential Health Benefits of Olive Oil and Plant Polyphenols.International journal of molecular sciences,19(3), 686. doi:10.3390/ijms19030686 [3] Lin, T. K., Zhong, L., & Santiago, J. L. (2017). Anti-Inflammatory and Skin Barrier Repair Effects of Topical Application of Some Plant Oils.International journal of molecular sciences,19(1), 70. doi:10.3390/ijms19010070