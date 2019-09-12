Avocado: Benefits For Hair & How To Use Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Natural way is the best way to counter all the damage caused to our hair. Do you agree with that? If yes, then you're at the right place. Today we have for you, a natural ingredient that will benefit your hair like no other - avocado. Yep, you got that right! The pear-shaped avocado is an amazing way to get strong and healthy hair.

Avocado is quite well-known for rejuvenating the hair. Avocado is rich in vitamins A, B6, C and E and minerals like copper, potassium and iron [1] , all of which benefit your hair. It contains antioxidant properties [2] that protect the hair from free radical damage. The fatty amino acids present in avocado keeps the hair moisturised.

Now that we know how beneficial it is, why should we be left behind from getting these benefits? Have a look at the various benefits of avocado for hair and ways to include it in your hair care.

1. Rejuvenates Damaged Hair

Avocado is rich in amino acids and proteins that penetrate deep into the scalp and nourishes it. Avocado oil is also quite effective in rejuvenating the damaged hair. Both of these deeply condition your hair and give it a lustrous look.

Ingredients

½ avocado

2 tbsp avocado oil

Method of use

Blend the avocado to get a paste.

Add the avocado oil in it and mix well.

Gently massage the mixture on our scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

2. Tames Frizzy Hair

Coconut oil has vitamins and amino acids[3] that benefit the hair. It seeps deep into the hair and deeply nourishes it. It moisturises the hair and promotes a healthy scalp. It works with avocado to retain moisture and helps with frizzy and damaged hair.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

2 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mash the avocado in a bowl to get a smooth paste.

Add coconut oil in it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on the scalp and hair, paying special attention to the ends.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Shampoo your hair with cold water.

Finish with conditioner.

Let your hair air dry.

3. Conditions The Hair

Aloe vera contains various vitamins, minerals and enzymes [4] that remove the dead skin cells from the scalp and promote a healthy scalp. Lemon is a citrus fruit and contains vitamin C [5] that boosts the production of collagen and promotes healthy hair. Due to its acidic nature, it cleanses the scalp. Avocado, along with these ingredients, coconut oil (that deeply nourishes the hair) and honey (that has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties [6] ) condition the hair while making it strong.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

2 tbsp aloe vera

2 tbsp raw honey

1 ½ tsp lemon juice

2 tsp coconut oil

Method of use

Blend all the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Shampoo your hair using cold water.

Finish with conditioner.

Let your hair air dry.

4. Adds Shine To Your Hair

The vitamins and fatty acids present in avocado work to add shine to your locks. Olive oil has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties [7] that soothe the scalp and prevent damage to the scalp. Lemon has vitamins that benefit the hair.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

¼ cup olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Mash the avocado in a bowl.

Add olive oil and lemon juice in it and mix well.

Apply the paste on your hair.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

5. Promotes Hair Growth

Avocado oil is great for promoting hair growth. It has vitamins B and E, that strengthen the hair and prevent hair loss. It stimulates the hair follicles and facilitates healthy hair growth.

Ingredient

Avocado oil (as needed)

Method of use

Take some avocado oil on your fingertips.

Gently massage the oil on your scalp.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off later.

6. Adds Moisture To The Hair

Avocado seeps deep into the scalp and keeps it moisturised. Egg yolk contains various vitamins, minerals and proteins [8] that are beneficial for hair. They impart moisture to dry hair.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mash the avocado in a bowl.

Add the egg yolk and coconut oil in it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

7. Treats Dandruff

Avocado seed has antioxidant properties[9] that prevent the scalp from free radical damage. It thus keeps the scalp healthy and helps to prevent dandruff. The antibacterial properties of honey keep the bacteria at bay and are helpful for treating dandruff.

Ingredients

2 tbsp avocado seeds powder

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Peel the skin of the avocado seed and chop the seed into smaller pieces.

Grind these to get the powder.

Take 2 tbsp of this powder and add honey to it.

Mix both the ingredients well.

Gently massage your scalp with this paste for a few minutes.

Rinse it off with warm water.

8. Makes The Hair Smooth And Soft

Mayonnaise contains the benefits of eggs, vinegar and oils [10] and when combined with avocado, it deeply nourishes the hair and makes them soft and smooth.

Ingredients

½ ripe avocado

1 cup mayonnaise

Method of use

Mash the avocado in a bowl.

Add mayonnaise in it and mix well.

Apply the paste to your scalp and hair, paying special attention to the ends.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Shampoo and condition your hair using cold water.

Let it air dry.

9. Repairs Hair

Lactic acid present in yogurt[11] cleanses the scalp and provides moisture to it. Avocado, along with honey and olive oil, locks the moisture in place and nourishes the scalp and hair and thus repairs the damage done to the hair.

Ingredients

½ avocado

1 cup yogurt

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Mash the avocado in a bowl to get a smooth paste.

Add yogurt, olive oil and honey in it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Shampoo and condition your hair using cold water.

Let it air dry.

10. Treats Dry Hair

Avocado, honey and olive oil provide moisture to the scalp and help in treating dry and damaged hair. Lavender essential oil has antibacterial properties [12] that keep the bacteria away from the scalp and promote a healthy scalp.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

2 tbsp raw honey

2 tbsp olive oil

2-3 drops of lavender essential oil (optional)

Method of use

Blend all the ingredients together to get a smooth paste.

Apply this paste on your scalp and hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Using a blow dryer, apply heat on your head for about 15 minutes. Or you can sit in the sun for 30-45 minutes.

Shampoo your hair using cold water.

Finish with conditioner.

Let it air dry.

