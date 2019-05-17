Home Remedies Using Lemon To Combat Various Hair Problems Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Lemon is an ingredient that is commonly available in our kitchen and offers a variety of benefits. Home remedies have been prevalent in our culture since ancient times and lemon has been an innate part of many of them.

While lemon is widely used to tackle various skin issues, its potential to combat hair issues hasn't been explored to the fullest. Lemon is a fabulous natural ingredient that can not only nourish your skin but your scalp and hair as well. From treating hair loss to dandruff, lemon can be your hair's best friend.

Lemon is a good source of vitamins C and B6, and various minerals. Vitamin C present in lemon helps to rejuvenate and refresh the hair follicles and thus prevent hair loss. [1] The antioxidant properties of lemon prevent the scalp from free radical damage and facilitate healthy hair growth.

The acidic nature of lemon helps to cleanse the scalp and maintain its pH balance. Besides, it also helps to control the excess oil produced in the scalp and thus tackle the issue of oily scalp, which is in fact the root cause of many hair issues.

All these make lemon a must-try ingredient for your hair. This article focuses on the various of lemon for hair and how to use lemon to tackle different hair issues.

Benefits Of Lemon For Hair

It helps to boost hair growth.

It prevents hair fall.

It moisturises the scalp.

It treats dandruff.

It helps to treat oily hair.

It helps to maintain the pH balance of the scalp.

It conditions the hair.

It adds shine to the hair.

How To Use Lemon To Tackle Different Hair Issues

1. For hair growth

Lemon juice and aloe vera mixed together give your scalp a nutrient boost and unclog the hair follicles to promote hair growth. [2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and gently massage it in circular motions for about 5 minutes.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

Let your hair air-dry.

2. For oily scalp

Lemon possesses astringent properties that help to shrink the pores and thus control excess oil production in the scalp. The proteins present in egg yolk nourish the hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 egg yolk

Method of use

In a bowl, add an egg yolk.

To this, add the lemon juice and mix both the ingredients together well.

Wash your hair and squeeze out the excess water.

Apply the above-mentioned mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30-35 minutes.

Rinse it off later using cold water.

3. For dandruff

Both lemon and honey possess antibacterial and antioxidant properties that cleanse the scalp. The regular use of this blend will not only prevent dandruff, but the hair fall associated with it as well. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp lemon juice

4 tbsp honey

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together well.

You can add a little water if you feel that the consistency is thick.

Apply the mixture on your scalp.

Leave it on for 10-12 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

Squeeze out the excess water from your hair and let it air-dry.

4. For hair loss

Lemon unclogs the hair follicles while coconut water has antioxidant properties that prevent free radical damage and refresh the scalp to prevent hair loss. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp coconut water

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

5. For dry hair

Banana has a moisturising effect on the scalp and it also helps to improve hair elasticity to prevent hair damage. [6] Coconut oil penetrates deep into the hair follicles to nourish the scalp and keep it hydrated. [7]

Ingredients

1 lemon

1 ripe banana

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the banana into pulp.

Squeeze the lemon in it and give it a good mix.

Add the coconut oil to this and mix everything together well.

Shampoo your hair as usual and squeeze out the excess water.

Divide your hair into smaller sections and apply the mixture on your hair and scalp section by section. Ensure that it covers your hair from the roots to the ends.

Cover your head using a shower cap.

Leave it on for 45 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

6. To condition the hair

Honey locks the moisture in the scalp and possesses antioxidant properties that prevent hair damage. Used for hair care since long, olive oil adds shine to the hair and makes it strong. [8] Rosemary oil has antibacterial properties that cleanse the scalp and promote healthy hair growth. [9]

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp olive oil

Few drops of rosemary oil

Method of use

Take the honey in a bowl.

To this, add the olive oil and lemon juice and give it a good mix.

Lastly, add the rosemary oil and mix everything together well.

Using a brush, apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Cover your head using a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

7. To add shine to the hair

A good lemon juice rinse works wonders for your hair. It refreshes the scalp and adds shine to your hair.

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 cup water

Method of use

Add the lemon juice in 2 cups of water and give it a good stir.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

Rinse your hair using the lemon solution and gently massage your hair for a few seconds.

Leave it on for 2-3 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

8. To exfoliate the scalp

The vitamin C present in lemon helps to cleanse the scalp as well as protect it from free radical damage. Sea salt exfoliates the scalp and removes toxins from it, while olive oil nourishes the hair follicles to promote healthy hair growth.

Ingredients

2 tbsp sea salt

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Dampen your hair.

Gently massage your scalp using the mixture for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly and shampoo as usual.

