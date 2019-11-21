How To Remove Acrylic Nails At Home Without Damaging Your Nails Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Acrylic nails are the latest trend in beauty town right now. With different nail shapes, sizes and embellishments, acrylic nails is the perfect manicure to go for to glam up your nails. Getting acrylic nails is usually done by an expert technician as it needs proper technique and precision. But then your nails grow in a few weeks and you will have to remove the acrylic nails.

Just like putting them on, removing acrylic nails should ideally be done by an expert at the salon. If done wrong, removing the acrylic nails can damage your actual nails. But, you might not have the time to go to the salon or you might not want to spend a hefty amount on it. Worry not! Today, we bring to you three easy and effective methods of removing acrylic nails at home without causing any damage to your nails.

Method 1

This is the most used and quick technique to remove acrylic nails. The only down point of this method is that it uses acetone to remove the acrylic nails. Regular and prolonged use of acetone can damage your nails. And so, you need to be careful while using this method. Also, it is very important to use a cuticle oil to moisturise your nails afterwards as acetone tends to dehydrate your nails.

What you need

Tweezers

Nail cutter

Nail Buffer

Acetone

Cotton pads

Aluminum foil

Metal cuticle pusher

Petroleum jelly

Top coat

Cuticle oil

Steps to follow

Using the tweezers, pull out any embellishments on your nails.

Clip your nails using the nail cutter to shorten the length and ease the process.

Next, using the nail buffer, roughen up the edges of your nails and remove any shine or gel polish from your nails.

Apply the petroleum jelly on your cuticles to protect them.

Soak the cotton pad in acetone and cover your nail using it.

Now, seal the cotton pad cover using the aluminum foil by wrapping it around your nails.

Leave it be for 20-25 minutes.

Remove the cover and use the metal pusher to gently push the acrylic from your nails. Start from the cuticle area and push towards the free edge of your nails.

Do this until you reach your nail bed.

Wipe your nails clean and apply the cuticle oil on your nails and cuticles. Gently massage it in.

Apply the top coat on your nails and you are done!

Method 2

If you don't want to use acetone on your nails, we have a great alternative for you. Although this might not be as quick or efficient as using acetone, this technique minimises the damage to your nails. We use warm water in this technique to soften the nails and making the removal process easier.

What you need

Tweezers

Nail cutter

Orange sticks

Warm water

Bowl

Nail filer

Metal cuticle pusher

Cuticle oil

Steps to follow

Take out any embellishments on your nails using the tweezers.

Clip the nails using the nail cutter to ease the process.

Using the orange sticks, pull at the ends of the acrylic nails to pry them out.

Next, fill a bowl with warm water and dip your nails in it.

Soak your nails in the water for about 30-40 minutes.

If the water starts to cool, refill the bowl with some warm water.

Pull out your nails and remove the acrylic nails using the nail filer.

Remove any leftover on your nails using the cuticle pusher.

Wipe your nails clean and apply some cuticle oil on it. Gently massage it in.

Method 3

If you have got a little time on your hands and you like filing your nails, this technique is best-suited for you. Without the use of any chemicals whatsoever, this method just demands your patience and attention. This technique basically involves using a nail filer to get rid of the acrylic nails.

What you need

Tweezers

Nail cutter

Nail filer

Cuticle scissors

Metal cuticle pusher

Orange sticks

Cuticle oil

Steps to follow

Using the tweezers, pull out any embellishments from your nails.

Clip the nails short using the nail cutter.

Now, using the nail filer, start filing the acrylic nails off.

Use long and precise strokes to file off the nails.

Keep filing until you reach your nail bed. Be sure to stop as soon as you reach your actual nail bed.

If there is any acrylic still left on your nails, gently pry it out using the cuticle pusher and cut it using the scissors.

Use the orange sticks to remove any residue and nail glue.

Wipe the nails clean and gently message some cuticle oil all over your nails and cuticles.