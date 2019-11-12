Just In
- 14 hrs ago Coffee Drinkers Have 50% Less Risk Of Liver Cancer, Claims Study
-
- 14 hrs ago 12 Best Leg Exercises For Women To Try At Home
- 14 hrs ago Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor’s Outfits Are Not Ideal For Parties But For Casual Gatherings
- 15 hrs ago 9 Traits Of November Born People That You May Not Know
Don't Miss
- News SSC CGL Final Result 2017 lates update on date and time
- Technology Flipkart Micromax Days Sale: Great Deals On Smartphones
- Movies Parineeti Chopra Drops Out Of Bhuj: The Pride Of India Due To Date Constraints
- Sports Hope hits a hundred as West Indies complete Afghanistan whitewash
- Travel 6 Silly And Common Mistakes Passengers Make At The Airport
- Automobiles Renault Triber Top Spec RxZ Variant Gets Bigger Wheels
- Finance Why Should You Stay Away From EMI-Like Gold Schemes Run By Jewellers?
- Education National Education Day: Why It Is Celebrated On Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birthday
Acrylic Nails Vs Gel Nails: The Difference
Manicure is not just limited to pampering your hands anymore. It can transform the entire look of your hands and that is all thanks to artificial nails. Artificial nails have become quite common in the last few years and you might have seen many people around you getting them done. The most common methods of a manicure are acrylic nails and gel nails.
From glossy solids nails to embellished ones, acrylic and gel nails have a lot of possibilities to satisfy the creative weirdo inside you. But, we often don't know the difference between these two and which one is better. This makes us wonder which one to go for and is there any harm in applying these? Well, today we are here to provide these answers to you.
Acrylic Nails
Acrylic nails are formed using two components- a liquid and a powder. The liquid is a monomer and the powder, polymer. The most popular artificial nails, acrylic nails need a skilled technician to do it perfectly. The application is a two-step process. The prep, however, needs to be done prior to the application. To prep the nail, a filer tool is moved around your nail bed. This roughens up the nail bed and ensures that the nail holds on to the acrylic applied in the steps to follow. Next, your cuticles are gently pushed back.
Now we start with the application First, apply a nail tip over your nails and file it to the desired shape. Next, to protect the nail bed, you apply a primer to protect your nails. Then, dip the nail brush in the monomer, wipe the excess product and pick up the powder polymer on the brush. Place the dot on the centre of your nail and pat it using the brush to spread it and cover the nail. Leave it for some time to be cured by air drying.
Pros
- Resilient
- Durable
- Versatile
- Long-lasting
- Easy to take off
Cons
- Expensive
- Strong odour
- High maintenance
- Damage to the natural nail is possible
- If not done properly, can look unnatural
- Takes longer time to cure
Gel Nails
Gails nails are the less explored form of artificial nails that are soon gaining momentum. After all, who wouldn't be tempted by a gel formula that promises uber glossy nails? To prep the nail bed, first your cuticles are pushed using a cuticle pusher. Then a nail filer is scratched on your nails to improve the hold. The cuticles are then pushed back using the cuticle pusher.
Now, nail form in the desired shape is placed under the free edge of your nail. A dehydrated applied to your nails followed by a primer. The gel nail paint is then applied to your nails while creating the shape and length of the nail that you desire. It is then cured under the UV light for 1 minute and the nail form is removed. After each coat of the gel nail paint, it is placed under the UV light for curing. Finally, a topcoat is applied to your nails and it is placed under the UV light for a minute or so to cure it and you are done.
Pros
- Glossy finish
- Long-lasting
- Curing period is short
- Easy to take off
- No damage to your natural nail
- Durable
- Resilient
- Chip free
- No odour
Cons
- Expensive
- UV exposure
Acrylic Nails Vs Gel Nail, Which One To Choose
Now the big question remains. Which nails should you go for? Well, acrylic nails can endure more restraint than gel nails. Although, if not applied with precision by the technician, acrylic nails can look unnatural. Gel nails, however, have no odour as compared to the strong odour of the acrylic nails. Gel nails are also easy to take off and likely to cause the least amount of damage to your nail bed. Gel nails are also a little bit expensive than the acrylic nails but they do promise you that glossy texture.
That being said, with proper maintenance, there is not really a huge difference in how these two fare. The finished look might also look similar to some. So, we have put all the facts down for you to choose the one you feel comfortable with.