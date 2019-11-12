Acrylic Nails Vs Gel Nails: The Difference Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Manicure is not just limited to pampering your hands anymore. It can transform the entire look of your hands and that is all thanks to artificial nails. Artificial nails have become quite common in the last few years and you might have seen many people around you getting them done. The most common methods of a manicure are acrylic nails and gel nails.

From glossy solids nails to embellished ones, acrylic and gel nails have a lot of possibilities to satisfy the creative weirdo inside you. But, we often don't know the difference between these two and which one is better. This makes us wonder which one to go for and is there any harm in applying these? Well, today we are here to provide these answers to you.

Acrylic Nails

Acrylic nails are formed using two components- a liquid and a powder. The liquid is a monomer and the powder, polymer. The most popular artificial nails, acrylic nails need a skilled technician to do it perfectly. The application is a two-step process. The prep, however, needs to be done prior to the application. To prep the nail, a filer tool is moved around your nail bed. This roughens up the nail bed and ensures that the nail holds on to the acrylic applied in the steps to follow. Next, your cuticles are gently pushed back.

Now we start with the application First, apply a nail tip over your nails and file it to the desired shape. Next, to protect the nail bed, you apply a primer to protect your nails. Then, dip the nail brush in the monomer, wipe the excess product and pick up the powder polymer on the brush. Place the dot on the centre of your nail and pat it using the brush to spread it and cover the nail. Leave it for some time to be cured by air drying.

Pros

Resilient

Durable

Versatile

Long-lasting

Easy to take off

Cons

Expensive

Strong odour

High maintenance

Damage to the natural nail is possible

If not done properly, can look unnatural

Takes longer time to cure

Gel Nails

Gails nails are the less explored form of artificial nails that are soon gaining momentum. After all, who wouldn't be tempted by a gel formula that promises uber glossy nails? To prep the nail bed, first your cuticles are pushed using a cuticle pusher. Then a nail filer is scratched on your nails to improve the hold. The cuticles are then pushed back using the cuticle pusher.

Now, nail form in the desired shape is placed under the free edge of your nail. A dehydrated applied to your nails followed by a primer. The gel nail paint is then applied to your nails while creating the shape and length of the nail that you desire. It is then cured under the UV light for 1 minute and the nail form is removed. After each coat of the gel nail paint, it is placed under the UV light for curing. Finally, a topcoat is applied to your nails and it is placed under the UV light for a minute or so to cure it and you are done.

Pros

Glossy finish

Long-lasting

Curing period is short

Easy to take off

No damage to your natural nail

Durable

Resilient

Chip free

No odour

Cons

Expensive

UV exposure

Acrylic Nails Vs Gel Nail, Which One To Choose

Now the big question remains. Which nails should you go for? Well, acrylic nails can endure more restraint than gel nails. Although, if not applied with precision by the technician, acrylic nails can look unnatural. Gel nails, however, have no odour as compared to the strong odour of the acrylic nails. Gel nails are also easy to take off and likely to cause the least amount of damage to your nail bed. Gel nails are also a little bit expensive than the acrylic nails but they do promise you that glossy texture.

That being said, with proper maintenance, there is not really a huge difference in how these two fare. The finished look might also look similar to some. So, we have put all the facts down for you to choose the one you feel comfortable with.