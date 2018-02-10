Before And After Swimming Beauty Tips For Swimmers

1. Shower Before Entering The Pool

This is a must-follow rule that can make a world of difference to your skin's health. It is a good practice to cleanse your skin with lukewarm water prior to entering the swimming pool.

2. Apply Sunscreen Or Skin Oil After Shower

If you swim in an outdoor pool, then it is essential to slather sunscreen on your skin prior to entering the pool, as sunscreen safeguards your skin from the chlorine and sun damage. On the other hand, if you swim in an indoor pool, you should cover your skin with a light skin oil prior to entering the pool.

3. Apply Conditioner Or Oil In Your Hair

A hair conditioner or oil can act as a natural protectant for your hair and safeguard it against chlorine damage. So, before you enter the pool, make sure that you slather either of the above-stated products to prevent chlorine damage.

4. Wet Your Hair With Fresh Water

Right after applying conditioner or hair oil, you should wet your hair with lukewarm water. This will protect your hair from direct exposure to chlorine water whilst preventing any kind of damage.

5. Wear A Swim Cap

Lastly, wear a swim cap to minimize exposure to chlorine water. In spite of wearing a cap, some of your strands will get exposed to chlorine water. That is why, it is essential to follow the previous steps to keep any kind of chlorine damage at bay.

After Swimming

6. Shower Right After You Swim

It is incredibly important to shower immediately after stepping out from the pool. This is essential to wash away the chemicals that your skin comes in contact with while swimming.

7. Shower With Lukewarm Water

Also, no matter how tempting it gets, it is best to avoid taking a hot or cold shower after swimming laps. Instead, you should shower with lukewarm water to make sure that your skin does not get robbed off of its natural moisture and oil.

8. Shampoo Your Hair

Shampoo your hair after stepping out of the pool, as it is essential for washing off the chlorinated water from your scalp and mane. A thorough shampoo post-swim is highly crucial to prevent chlorine water from causing damage to your hair.

9. Use A Skin Cleanser

Use a light skin cleanser to get rid of the chemicals that settle on your skin's surface while swimming in chlorine water. Washing off the chemicals thoroughly with a light skin cleanser will prevent those chemicals from causing an irreversible damage to your skin.

10. Apply A Leave-in Conditioner

Apply a leave-in conditioner after rinsing your hair. This will protect your mane from free radical damage and make sure that it stays soft and smooth even after a swim session.

11. Apply Moisturizer Without Fail

Lastly, apply moisturizer all over your skin. This will help your skin to stay soft and smooth even after swimming in chlorinated water. And, in case you'll be stepping out in the sun, then you should smear sunscreen on your face and hands to prevent sun damage.