10 Natural Ways To Get Rid Of Body Hair

Let's face it! Unwanted body hair is one of our worst nightmares. And, to get rid of it, we often resort to remedies like waxing or threading. But these remedies might not be a good option for those who have really sensitive skin as they might experience some kind of irritation or even see red spots on their skin. Moreover, there are other options like laser treatments too, but again not everyone is comfortable opting for it. And, it can be really expensive. [1]

So... what do we do in that case? The answer is pretty simple - switch to home remedies. Home remedies are a perfect solution when it comes to skin care as they are completely safe and natural and do not have any side-effects. Besides, home remedies use basic ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen and hence they do not burn a hole in your pocket.

Listed below are some amazing home remedies for removing unwanted body hair. Take a look at these home remedies and say goodbye to unwanted body hair forever.

1. Turmeric & Gram Flour (Besan)

Turmeric contains certain compounds that help in removing unwanted body hair, which makes it a premium choice of many women. [5]

On the other hand, gram flour, when used on the skin, penetrates deep into your hair follicles and makes their roots weaker, thus resulting in removing body hair.

Ingredients

2 tbsp besan

½ tsp turmeric

1 tbsp curd

How to do

In a small bowl, add some besan and curd and mix the ingredients well.

Now, add some turmeric powder to it and again blend all the ingredients well until they form a paste.

Apply the paste on the selected area and let it stay for about 15-20 minutes.

After 20 minutes, wash it off with cold water or wipe it off with a wet towel.

Repeat this thrice a week for desired results. Regular application of this besan-enriched paste will help you get rid of unwanted body hair.

2. Honey & Lemon

Honey when mixed with sugar and heated to a certain temperature, turns into a wax-like composition that helps to remove unwanted body hair without causing any kind of irritation or rashes.[2]

Ingredients

½ lemon

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp sugar

How to do

In a small bowl, add some honey and sugar. Heat the ingredients on a low flame for a few seconds. Turn off the heat and allow the contents to cool down.

Now squeeze out the juice from half a lemon and add it to the bowl.

Mix the ingredients well and apply it on the selected area using a brush or a spatula.

Place a wax strip on the place where you have applied the paste and pull in the opposite direction of hair growth.

Rinse it off with cold water and repeat it once in every 20 days for desired results.

3. Raw Papaya

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain that tends to weaken your hair follicles, thus preventing hair re-growth. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya pulp

A pinch of turmeric

How to do

In a small bowl, add some freshly extracted papaya pulp.

Add a pinch of turmeric to it and blend both the ingredients together.

Apply it on the selected area and let it stay for about 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this once a day for about a month and a half for expected results.

4. Sugar & Lemon

Sugaring is an ancient technique for hair removal in which excess body hair is removed by using a special paste made of sugar, lemon juice, and water.[4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp raw sugar

½ lemon or 1½ tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Take a bowl and add some raw sugar to it.

Now, squeeze out the juice from half a lemon and mix it with the sugar.

Transfer the contents of the bowl into a heating pan and allow it to heat on a low flame for about 10-20 seconds.

Turn off the heat and allow it to cool down. Once the mixture has cooled down a bit, use a spatula to apply it on your hands or legs or any other body part from where you wish to remove the hair.

Place a waxing strip on the area where you applied the paste, dab it a bit, and then pull it off in the opposite direction of hair growth.

Repeat this once in every 15-20 days for desired results.

5. White Pepper & Almond Oil

White pepper when used in combination with almond oil helps to remove unwanted body hair.

Ingredients

1 tbsp white pepper

1 tbsp almond oil

How to do

Mix some white pepper and almond oil in a small bowl until it turns into a paste.

Apply it on the area where from where you want the hair to be removed and leave it on for a few minutes.

After a couple of minutes, check if the paste has dried up. If it has, wash it off with cold water

Repeat this thrice a week for better results.

6. Banana Scrub

A great exfoliating agent, banana is a great option for unwanted body hair removal, especially if you have dry skin type. It can also be combined with oatmeal to make a banana scrub.

Ingredients

2 tbsp mashed banana pulp

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp coarsely grounded oatmeal

How to do

In a small bowl, add some coarsely grounded oatmeal along with some honey.

Mix both the ingredients well.

Now add some mashed banana to it and whisk all the ingredients well until you get a paste.

Scrub the area from where you want the hair to be removed with this paste for about 10 minutes. Leave it on for another few minutes before you wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this twice a week.

7. Egg Peel Off Mask

Egg contains properties that results in it getting completely dry, thus allowing it to stick to your skin. When you pull it off like a sheet mask or a peel off mask, the hair too gets pulled off with it.

Ingredients

1 egg

2 tbsp corn flour

How to do

Beat one egg in a bowl and add some corn flour to it.

Apply the mixture on the selected area and allow it to dry. Keep it on for a few minutes and then pull it off like a sheet mask.

Wipe off the area with a wet cloth or wash it off with cold water once.

Repeat this activity once a day for desired results.

8. Onion & Basil Leaves

Onion as well as basil leaves have the tendency to lighten body hair, thus making it invisible.

Ingredients

2 tbsp onion juice

5-6 basil leaves

How to do

Cut one small onion into three-four pieces and grind them until you get juice.

Transfer the juice to a small bowl in the given quantity.

Now grind some basil leaves until they turn into a paste.

Mix both the ingredients together and apply it on the selected area.

Leave it on for about 10-12 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

9. Barley Powder & Lemon

Lemon juice helps to lighten your body hair as it is a bleaching agent. It also helps to remove unwanted body hair when used in combination with milk and barley powder.

Ingredients

½ lemon

2 bsp barley powder

1 tbsp milk

How to do

Add some milk to a bowl and mix it with barley powder.

Squeeze out the juice from half a lemon and mix it with the other ingredients to make a paste.

Apply it on the selected area and let it stay for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

10. Fenugreek Seeds & Rose Water

A natural and easy hair removal remedy, fenugreek seeds do not remove hair instantly. However, with prolonged use, they help you to get rid of unwanted body hair. Fenugreek seed is a skin exfoliant and helps your skin to get rid of unwanted toxins and dirt along with helping you to get rid of unwanted hair.

Ingredients

2 tbsp rose water

A handful of fenugreek seeds

How to do

Grind a handful of fenugreek seeds to turn it into powdered form and transfer it to a small bowl.

Add some rosewater to it and mix both the ingredients well.

Now apply the pack on any body part from where you want the hair to be removed and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, rinse it off with cold water.

Repeat this process twice a day for desired results.

Now that you have an array of options to choose from, do give these home remedies a try and see the amazing difference!